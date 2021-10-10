Skip links

‘Catastrophic’ fourth COVID wave rips through Romania

Following one of Europe’s weakest vaccination campaigns, Romania’s health system nears collapse as a ‘catastrophic’ fourth COVID wave takes hold.

Medical staff help a newly hospitalised COVID patient at the Institute of Pneumophysiology Marius Nasta. [Daniel Mihailescu/AFP]
10 Oct 2021

Romania, one of the poorest countries in the European Union, is experiencing a spike in COVID-related deaths as a “catastrophic” fourth wave has taken hold.

It also has one of Europe’s weakest vaccination campaigns against the virus.

At several hospitals in Bucharest and the northeastern city of Iasi, queues of ambulances have been waiting outside hospitals for beds to become available, according to media reports and posts on social networks.

Often ICU beds only become free because their previous occupants have died.

Figures released on Friday showed the highest death toll of the pandemic reported in one day, with 385 people succumbing to the virus.

“If the current flow continues, in one or two days, the health system will collapse because we already don’t have enough place to accommodate the sick,” said Catalin Apostolescu, director of Matei Bals hospital in Bucharest, which is at “110 percent” occupancy.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Romania is considering transferring 200 to 300 patients outside the country for treatment amid what senior officials describe as a health “catastrophe”.

The pandemic has exacerbated woes facing the country’s underfunded and understaffed healthcare system. Last week, a hospital fire killed seven patients, the third such incident in Romania in less than a year.

The country’s sluggish vaccination campaign has seen about a third of the eligible population fully immunised.

Lucia Draghici, a patient at Matei Bals in her 50s left struggling to breathe by the virus, admits she is still “very scared” of getting the vaccine despite the effect the illness has had on her.

Georgica Vieru, a 53-year-old Orthodox priest, says he was “one of those who believed that the vaccine wasn’t good”.

After 29 days in hospital recovering from the virus, he has had time to think again.

“After everything I’ve been through, I know I was wrong,” he said.

Staff carry medical supplies for COVID patients at the Institute of Pneumophysiology Marius Nasta in Bucharest. [Daniel Mihailescu/AFP]
About 1,600 Romanians are currently waiting for a bed in the ICU, according to the interim interior minister, Lucian Bode. [Daniel Mihailescu/AFP]
A medical staffer measures the oxygen blood concentration of a patient as other COVID patients wait to be hospitalised at the Institute of Pneumophysiology Marius Nasta. [Daniel Mihailescu/AFP]
Healthcare workers help a newly hospitalised COVID patient. Romania plans to transfer between 200 and 300 people abroad, according to an adviser from the health ministry, Victor Costache. [Daniel Mihailescu/AFP]
Medical staff assist a COVID patient inside the mobile intensive care unit of the Institute of Pneumophysiology Marius Nasta. [Daniel Mihailescu/AFP]
Medical staff write their names on their protectiive suits as another assists a COVID patient inside the mobile ICU. [Daniel Mihailescu/AFP]
Medical staff assist COVID patients inside the mobile ICU of the Institute of Pneumophysiology Marius Nasta. [Daniel Mihailescu/AFP]
