In Pictures: Capturing the start of Egypt’s revolution

Inspired by the successful uprising in Tunisia, where demonstrators succeeded in bringing down the government, the 2011 revolution in Egypt started with marches, demonstrations and civil resistance on January 25.

People came on to the streets demanding the overthrow of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. They complained of poverty, unemployment, corruption and autocratic governance by a president who had ruled for 30 years.

After 18 days of demonstrations and violent clashes between security forces and protesters that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people and the injury of thousands more, Vice President Omar Suleiman announced on February 11 that Mubarak would resign as president, handing over power to the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.

The announcement sparked jubilation on the streets and sent a warning to autocrats across the Arab world and beyond.