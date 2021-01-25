Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Capturing the start of Egypt’s revolution

Country marks 10 years since the start of demonstrations that led to the downfall of long-time ruler Hosni Mubarak.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Cairo facing a massive police presence to demand the ouster of President Hosni Mubarak on January 25, 2011. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Cairo facing a massive police presence to demand the ouster of President Hosni Mubarak on January 25, 2011. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
25 Jan 2021

Inspired by the successful uprising in Tunisia, where demonstrators succeeded in bringing down the government, the 2011 revolution in Egypt started with marches, demonstrations and civil resistance on January 25.

People came on to the streets demanding the overthrow of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. They complained of poverty, unemployment, corruption and autocratic governance by a president who had ruled for 30 years.

After 18 days of demonstrations and violent clashes between security forces and protesters that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people and the injury of thousands more, Vice President Omar Suleiman announced on February 11 that Mubarak would resign as president, handing over power to the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.

The announcement sparked jubilation on the streets and sent a warning to autocrats across the Arab world and beyond.

An anti-government protester defaces an image of Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak in Alexandria, on Egypt's Mediterranean coast, on January 25, 2011. [Reuters]
An anti-government protester defaces an image of Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak in Alexandria, on Egypt's Mediterranean coast, on January 25, 2011. [Reuters]
Advertisement
Riot police force protesters across the Kasr el-Nile Bridge as they attempt to get into Tahrir Square on January 28, 2011. Thousands of police were on the streets of the capital and hundreds of arrests were made in an attempt to quell anti-government demonstrations. [Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images]
Riot police force protesters across the Kasr el-Nile Bridge as they attempt to get into Tahrir Square on January 28, 2011. Thousands of police were on the streets of the capital and hundreds of arrests were made in an attempt to quell anti-government demonstrations. [Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images]
An Egyptian anti-government activist kisses a riot police officer following clashes in Cairo on January 28, 2011. [Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Photo]
An Egyptian anti-government activist kisses a riot police officer following clashes in Cairo on January 28, 2011. [Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Photo]
An Egyptian mother hugs her child as she watches thousands of Egyptian protesters gather in Tahrir Square on January 30, 2011. [Amr Nabil/AP Photo]
An Egyptian mother hugs her child as she watches thousands of Egyptian protesters gather in Tahrir Square on January 30, 2011. [Amr Nabil/AP Photo]
Egyptian soldiers, tanks and armoured personnel carriers are positioned between pro-government demonstrators and anti-government protesters in Tahrir Square on February 5, 2011. [Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Photo]
Egyptian soldiers, tanks and armoured personnel carriers are positioned between pro-government demonstrators and anti-government protesters in Tahrir Square on February 5, 2011. [Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Photo]
An anti-Mubarak protester sleeps on the wheels of a tank at Tahrir Square on February 6, 2011. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
An anti-Mubarak protester sleeps on the wheels of a tank at Tahrir Square on February 6, 2011. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Anti-government demonstrators raise their shoes in protest after a speech by Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak on February 10, 2011, in Cairo. Mubarak said he had given some powers to his vice president but would not resign or leave the country, leaving protesters disappointed and furious after early reports he might step down. [Chris Hondros/Getty Images]
Anti-government demonstrators raise their shoes in protest after a speech by Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak on February 10, 2011, in Cairo. Mubarak said he had given some powers to his vice president but would not resign or leave the country, leaving protesters disappointed and furious after early reports he might step down. [Chris Hondros/Getty Images]
Anti-government protesters celebrate in Tahrir Square after the announcement that Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak had resigned on February 11, 2011. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Anti-government protesters celebrate in Tahrir Square after the announcement that Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak had resigned on February 11, 2011. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
A woman cries in Tahrir Square after President Hosni Mubarak gave up power on February 11, 2011. After 18 days of widespread protests, Mubarak left Cairo for his home in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheik. [Chris Hondros/Getty Images]
A woman cries in Tahrir Square after President Hosni Mubarak gave up power on February 11, 2011. After 18 days of widespread protests, Mubarak left Cairo for his home in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheik. [Chris Hondros/Getty Images]
Children pose for photographs in front of the Egyptian Museum near Tahrir Square in Cairo on February 12, 2011 as Egyptians awoke to a new era. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Children pose for photographs in front of the Egyptian Museum near Tahrir Square in Cairo on February 12, 2011 as Egyptians awoke to a new era. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Egyptian pro-democracy supporters gather in Tahrir Square on February 18, 2011, in a nationwide "Victory March" to celebrate the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak after he ruled for 30 years. [Suhaib Salem/Reuters]
Egyptian pro-democracy supporters gather in Tahrir Square on February 18, 2011, in a nationwide "Victory March" to celebrate the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak after he ruled for 30 years. [Suhaib Salem/Reuters]
A girl attends Friday prayers in front of a tank in Tahrir Square on February 18, 2011, during the Victory March. [Suhaib Salem/Reuters]
A girl attends Friday prayers in front of a tank in Tahrir Square on February 18, 2011, during the Victory March. [Suhaib Salem/Reuters]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Cyclone Eloise displaces thousands in Mozambique

People inspect the damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Eloise in the city of Beira. [Andre Catueira/EPA]

In Pictures: Mass demonstrations engulf Russia

A protester holds a poster showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and reading 'Freedom for Navalny' during a protest in support of the Russian opposition leader in Moscow. [Maxim Shipenkov/EPA]

In Pictures: Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US president

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive in the US Capitol Crypt ahead of Biden's inauguration. [Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/AP Photo]

Photos: Indians root for Kamala Harris, next US vice president

Painter Jagjot Singh Rubal gives the final touches to a painting depicting US President-elect Joe Biden, right, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, left, in Amritsar, Punjab state. [Narinder Nanu/AFP]
Most Read

India, China troops in new clash along contested border: Reports

Indian army soldiers seen at the India-China trade route at Nathu La, 55 km (34 miles) north of Gangtok, capital of India's northeastern state of Sikkim [File: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]

Greece, Turkey launch Mediterranean crisis talks after 5 years

Talks starting Monday are informal and non-binding, but could eventually produce a formal process of negotiation resulting in a treaty [File: AFP]

Senior North Korean diplomat defects to South: Reports

The number of North Koreans defecting to the South has dropped sharply as a result of increasingly strict measures against COVID-19 [File: Kim Won Jin/AFP]

‘Utterly deplorable’: Egypt’s ‘abusive’ prisons denounced

The UN estimates about 114,000 people are jailed in Egypt's appalling prisons [File: Khaled Desouki/AFP]