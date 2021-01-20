Live

Photos: Indians root for Kamala Harris, next US vice president

Celebrations across the South Asian nation where Harris’s maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago.

Painter Jagjot Singh Rubal gives the final touches to a painting depicting US President-elect Joe Biden, right, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, left, in Amritsar, Punjab state. [Narinder Nanu/AFP]
20 Jan 2021

People across India are celebrating Kamala Harris’s inauguration as the next vice president of the United States on Wednesday, with residents in her ancestral village setting off firecrackers and distributing food.

Thulasendrapuram, a leafy village about 320km (200 miles) south of the coastal city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu state, is where Harris’s maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago.

In Punjab state’s Amritsar city, painter Jagjot Singh Rubal painted a mural depicting US President-elect Joe Biden and Harris.

Another Indian artist and teacher, Sagar Kambli, made paintings of Biden and Harris outside his art school in the financial capital, Mumbai.

Separately, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture featuring the two Democrats.

Harris, born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father, both of whom immigrated to the US to study, visited Thulasendrapuram when she was five and has recalled walks with her grandfather on the beach at Chennai.

Harris becomes the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.

A man carries cutouts of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Chennai, Tamil Nadu state. [R Parthibhan/AP Photo]
Painter Jagjot Singh Rubal painting a mural depicting Biden and Harris in Amritsar, Punjab state. [Narinder Nanu/AFP]
Indian art teacher Sagar Kambli makes paintings of Biden and Harris outside his art school that is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Mumbai. [Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo]
An Indian man walks past paintings of Biden and Harris in Mumbai. [Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo]
A woman makes a traditional snack to celebrate the inauguration of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the latter's ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu state. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
People holding placards with Harris's photo, celebrating on the day of her inauguration, in Thulasendrapuram village where her maternal grandfather was born and grew up. [P Ravikumar/Reuters]
Residents prepare a signpost with a photo of Harris at Thulasendrapuram village. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
Indian artist Aejaz Saiyed puts the finishing touch on an art work featuring Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi, ahead of Biden's inauguration ceremony, in Ahmedabad. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
