Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US president

President-elect Joe Biden has been sworn in as the the 46th president of the United States.

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive in the US Capitol Crypt ahead of Biden's inauguration. [Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/AP Photo]
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive in the US Capitol Crypt ahead of Biden's inauguration. [Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/AP Photo]
By 
20 Jan 2021

Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday, assuming the helm of a country reeling from deep political divides, a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.

With his hand on an heirloom Bible that has been in his family since 1893, Biden took the presidential oath of office administered by US Chief Justice John Roberts just after noon ET (17:00 GMT), vowing to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”.

Biden, 78, became the oldest US president in history at a scaled-back ceremony in Washington that was largely stripped of its usual pomp and circumstance, due both to the coronavirus and security concerns following the January 6 assault on the US Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

The norm-defying Trump flouted one last convention on his way out of the White House when he refused to meet with Biden or attend his successor’s inauguration, breaking with a political tradition seen as affirming the peaceful transfer of power.

Top Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence and the party’s congressional leaders, attended Biden’s inauguration, along with former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton. Jimmy Carter, 96, was the only living US president to not attend the ceremony, citing coronavirus concerns.

Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, became the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president after she was sworn in by US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court’s first Latina member.

Harris used two Bibles, including one owned by Thurgood Marshall, the first Black US Supreme Court justice.

Thousands of National Guard troops were called into the city after the January 6 siege on the Capitol, which left five people dead and briefly forced lawmakers into hiding. Instead of a throng of supporters, the National Mall on Wednesday was covered by nearly 200,000 flags and 56 pillars of light meant to represent people from US states and territories.

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC with his wife Jill Biden at his side. [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC with his wife Jill Biden at his side. [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Advertisement
Kamala Harris is sworn in as US vice president as her spouse Doug Emhoff holds a Bible during the inauguration ceremony on the West Front of the US Capitol. [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Kamala Harris is sworn in as US vice president as her spouse Doug Emhoff holds a Bible during the inauguration ceremony on the West Front of the US Capitol. [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
The military band is seen before the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol. [Jim Bourg/Reuters]
The military band is seen before the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol. [Jim Bourg/Reuters]
A "Field of Flags" at the National Mall near the US Capitol represented the tens of thousands of Americans who usually attend the inauguration in person. [Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP]
A "Field of Flags" at the National Mall near the US Capitol represented the tens of thousands of Americans who usually attend the inauguration in person. [Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP]
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the US Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies. [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the US Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies. [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol. [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol. [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez performs during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington. [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
Jennifer Lopez performs during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington. [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
Guests, socially distanced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Guests, socially distanced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen arrive at the US Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington. Pence was the most senior member of Donald Trump's administration to attend. [Patrick Semansky/Pool/AP Photo]
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen arrive at the US Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington. Pence was the most senior member of Donald Trump's administration to attend. [Patrick Semansky/Pool/AP Photo]
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle were among previous US leaders to attend the ceremony. [Patrick Semansky/POOL/AP Photo]
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle were among previous US leaders to attend the ceremony. [Patrick Semansky/POOL/AP Photo]
Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol Building, an area that would usually be filled with onlookers on Inauguration Day. [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]
Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol Building, an area that would usually be filled with onlookers on Inauguration Day. [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]

Related

More from Gallery

Photos: Indians root for Kamala Harris, next US vice president

Painter Jagjot Singh Rubal gives the final touches to a painting depicting US President-elect Joe Biden, right, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, left, in Amritsar, Punjab state. [Narinder Nanu/AFP]

In Pictures: Syrians scour refuse dump for survival

A child sifts through a rubbish dump near an oil field in the countryside of al-Malikiya in northeast Syria. [Delil Souleiman/AFP]

Photos: Kashmir resort sees tourists after back-to-back shutdowns

Tourists again fill Gulmarg's hotels, and ski, sledge and trek its Himalayan landscape. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Tunisian troops quell unrest with force

Tunisian security forces fire tear gas as protesters block a street in the el-Tadamen suburb on the northwestern outskirts of Tunis. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Most Read

Trump pardons 73, commutes sentence for 70 others: Full list

Trump did not pardon himself, members of his family or lawyer Rudy Giuliani [File/Evan Vucci/AP]

President Donald Trump has left the building

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One ahead of the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, DC January 20, 2021 [Leah Millis/Reuters]

Joe Biden becomes 46th president of US

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and their spouses, Dr Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff have arrived at the US Capitol ahead of the inauguration [Joe Raedle/Getty Images]

Remembering 11 of Trump’s forgotten ‘moments’

President Donald Trump ends his presidency with a litany of notable, but perhaps forgotten, moments, including the massive fast food dinner he served to college football players in 2019 [Susan Walsh/AP Photo]