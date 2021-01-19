Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Tunisian troops quell unrest with force

More than 600 people arrested after nights of riots, mostly by young people in working-class districts.

Tunisian security forces fire tear gas as protesters block a street in the el-Tadamen suburb on the northwestern outskirts of Tunis. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Tunisian security forces fire tear gas as protesters block a street in the el-Tadamen suburb on the northwestern outskirts of Tunis. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
19 Jan 2021

Hundreds of youths have clashed with police in cities across Tunisia, throwing stones and petrol bombs in the capital as security forces fired tear gas and water cannon to try to quell the unrest.

Rioting and protests have followed the 10th anniversary of a revolution that brought democracy but few material gains for most Tunisians, with anger growing at chronic joblessness and poor state services.

However, with no clear agenda, political leadership or backing from major parties, it is not clear whether the demonstrations will gain momentum or die down, as many previous rounds of protests have since 2011.

An interior ministry spokesman said on Monday that police detained 632 people on Sunday alone after what it called rioting across the country that included looting and attacks on property. Most of the detainees were aged 15-20, it said.

Tunisian protesters block a street during clashes with security forces in the Ettadhamen area. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Tunisian protesters block a street during clashes with security forces in the Ettadhamen area. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Advertisement
Rioting and protests have followed the 10th anniversary of the Tunisian revolution. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Rioting and protests have followed the 10th anniversary of the Tunisian revolution. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
The clashes rocked several cities across Tunisia, mostly in working-class neighbourhoods. [Mohamed Messara/EPA]
The clashes rocked several cities across Tunisia, mostly in working-class neighbourhoods. [Mohamed Messara/EPA]
Police used tear gas to disperse protesters in Kasserine, Siliana and other cities, including in the capital, Tunis. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Police used tear gas to disperse protesters in Kasserine, Siliana and other cities, including in the capital, Tunis. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
The social unrest occurs at a time of severe economic crisis, worsened by the pandemic, that has sparked rapid inflation and high youth unemployment. [Hassene Dridi/AP Photo]
The social unrest occurs at a time of severe economic crisis, worsened by the pandemic, that has sparked rapid inflation and high youth unemployment. [Hassene Dridi/AP Photo]
The unrest comes despite a nationwide coronavirus pandemic lockdown declared last Thursday. [Mohamed Messara/EPA]
The unrest comes despite a nationwide coronavirus pandemic lockdown declared last Thursday. [Mohamed Messara/EPA]
Advertisement
Tunisian authorities arrested more than 600 people and deployed troops after consecutive nights of unrest. [Mohamed Messara/EPA]
Tunisian authorities arrested more than 600 people and deployed troops after consecutive nights of unrest. [Mohamed Messara/EPA]

Related

More from Gallery

Photos: Kashmir resort sees tourists after back-to-back shutdowns

Tourists again fill Gulmarg's hotels, and ski, sledge and trek its Himalayan landscape. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Guatemala forces battle desperate Honduran migrants

Guatemalan police fire tear gas to disperse a caravan of thousands of migrants heading towards the US. [Johan Ordonez/AFP]

In Pictures: New protests in France against security bill

Demonstrators, most wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, during a protest against the controversial security bill in Paris. [Christophe Ena/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Aftermath of the deadly Indonesia earthquake

A man rides his motorbike past collapsed houses in the aftermath of an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi. [Iqbal Lubis/EPA]
Most Read

New videos show Wuhan during earliest days of COVID outbreak

First Lady Melania Trump releases farewell message

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will leave the White House on Wednesday [File: Evan Vucci/The Associated Press]

Tens of thousands skip India’s COVID vaccination drive

A healthcare worker looks on as a nurse prepares a dose of AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine, during the vaccination campaign in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

Whom might Donald Trump pardon in final day of presidency?

On Tuesday, his final full day in office, US President Donald Trump is expected to announce the pardoning of more than 100 people, local media reported, capping a tumultuous four-year term in office [Carlos Barria/Reuters]