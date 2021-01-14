In Pictures: Long queues, army patrols as Ugandans cast ballots

Ugandans have lined up to cast ballots in presidential and parliamentary elections under tight security and an internet blackout after one of the most violent campaigns in years.

The internet went down on the eve of Thursday’s vote, with some parts of the country reporting complete disruptions or significant slowdowns,

Longtime President Yoweri Museveni, 76, is seeking a sixth term in office against popular singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, a 38-year-old former pop star whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Bobi Wine said several of his party’s polling agents had been arrested during the morning, after he cast his vote alongside his wife to a crowd of dancing and singing supporters.

“In 22 districts, our teams are on the run because they are being surrounded and pursued by police and soldiers as if they are criminals,” he said.

Some 18 million voters are registered for the presidential and parliamentary vote, and results are expected by Saturday.