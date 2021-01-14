Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Long queues, army patrols as Ugandans cast ballots

Ugandans pick president in polls marked by crackdowns against an opposition galvanised by a popular singer.

Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine from monitoring polling stations. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine from monitoring polling stations. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
14 Jan 2021

Ugandans have lined up to cast ballots in presidential and parliamentary elections under tight security and an internet blackout after one of the most violent campaigns in years.

The internet went down on the eve of Thursday’s vote, with some parts of the country reporting complete disruptions or significant slowdowns,

Longtime President Yoweri Museveni, 76, is seeking a sixth term in office against popular singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, a 38-year-old former pop star whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Bobi Wine said several of his party’s polling agents had been arrested during the morning, after he cast his vote alongside his wife to a crowd of dancing and singing supporters.

“In 22 districts, our teams are on the run because they are being surrounded and pursued by police and soldiers as if they are criminals,” he said.

Some 18 million voters are registered for the presidential and parliamentary vote, and results are expected by Saturday.

Voting materials for the presidential election checked upon arriving at a voting centre in Kampala. [Baz Ratner/Reuters]
Voting materials for the presidential election checked upon arriving at a voting centre in Kampala. [Baz Ratner/Reuters]
Advertisement
There were delays in the delivery of polling materials in some places, while problems were reported with some biometric machines to verify voters. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
There were delays in the delivery of polling materials in some places, while problems were reported with some biometric machines to verify voters. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
'I am here to change the leadership of this nation because for years they've been telling me they will secure my future. They have not done that,' said voter Joseph Nsuduga, 30. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
'I am here to change the leadership of this nation because for years they've been telling me they will secure my future. They have not done that,' said voter Joseph Nsuduga, 30. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
Bobi Wine has urged supporters to linger near polling stations to protect their votes. But the electoral commission, which the opposition sees as weak, has said voters must return home after casting ballots. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
Bobi Wine has urged supporters to linger near polling stations to protect their votes. But the electoral commission, which the opposition sees as weak, has said voters must return home after casting ballots. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
Security forces have been deployed heavily in the area that encompasses Kampala, where the opposition has strong support partly because of rampant unemployment even among college graduates. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
Security forces have been deployed heavily in the area that encompasses Kampala, where the opposition has strong support partly because of rampant unemployment even among college graduates. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
Security forces gather in Kampala. Museveni remains the frontrunner to win with the well-equipped army and police behind him, analysts say. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
Security forces gather in Kampala. Museveni remains the frontrunner to win with the well-equipped army and police behind him, analysts say. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Uganda's leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine votes at a polling station in Kampala. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
Uganda's leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine votes at a polling station in Kampala. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
'In 22 districts, our teams are on the run because they are being surrounded and pursued by police and soldiers as if they are criminals,' Bobi Wine said. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
'In 22 districts, our teams are on the run because they are being surrounded and pursued by police and soldiers as if they are criminals,' Bobi Wine said. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Panic grips Bangui residents after rebel attack

During a lull in the fighting, people come to collect information and assess the situation. Some fled towards the city centre, but many stayed hidden in their homes during the fighting. [Adrienne Suprenant/Al Jazeera]

In Pictures: National Guard troops arrive before US inauguration

Members of the National Guard gather at the US Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding US Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington. [Erin Scott/Reuters]

In Pictures: Orphaned rhinos find refuge in S Africa sanctuary

Rhino calves at the Rhino Orphanage in an undisclosed location in Limpopo province, South Africa. [Michele Spatari/AFP]

In Pictures: Madrid shovels out of record blizzard

A woman walks by Puerta de Alcala after the heavy snowfall in Madrid. [Gabriel Bouys/AFP]
Most Read

Syrian businessmen linked to firm that bought Beirut explosives

The August 4 explosion in Beirut's port area killed 200 people and wrecked large parts of the Lebanese capital [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]

Donald Trump impeached for ‘inciting’ US Capitol riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi displays the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump before it was sent to the Senate for trial [Shawn Thew/EPA]

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol riot: Here’s what he said

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Eric Trump blames business backlash on liberal ‘cancel culture’

Eric Trump (right) dismissed the hits as no big threat to a company that has minimal debt – $400m against billions in assets – and can always tap its vast real estate holdings for cash, not to mention the allegiance of those sticking by the president [File: Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]