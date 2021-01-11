Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Illegal sand mining threatens Bangladesh farmland

Hunger for sand destroys flood embankments around the Jamuna river, putting farmlands at risk in Tangail and Sirajganj districts.

By 
Sulayman Hossain
11 Jan 2021

Rapid urbanisation is driving up demand for sand in Bangladesh, leading to uncontrolled and mostly illegal extraction of sandstone and rocks from the riverbeds.

The hunger for sand is threatening the flood embankments around the Jamuna river and putting farmland at risk in Tangail and Sirajganj districts in northern Bangladesh, threatening the livelihoods of local farmers.

“They illegally take away all the sand from the riverbed using trucks after dredging, creating a sinkhole … All this is now destroying our homes and farms and causing lots of damage to the embankment,” said Ratna Khatun, 35, who lives in Koijuri village along the Jamuna river in Sirajganj.

“Raw gold”, as the sand lifters call it, does not cost them much to extract but fetches good money.

Abur Rhaman Khan, 70, says they are losing ancestral land in Tangail because of the river being dredged by the local authorities.

“They are illegally dredging our land to make way for a new course for the river, ignoring a court writ. They are grabbing our ancestral land by force, without paying any compensation to the villagers.”

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive at the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, told Al Jazeera that sand mining is largely unregulated.

“We have a very weak legal framework on the subject. And even this weak legal framework is not implemented either in declaring a particular area for sand mining or regulating the actual mining activities.”

One percent of the agricultural land in Bangladesh is disappearing every year because of its fast-growing economy and rapid urbanisation, according to the urban development foundation, CEUD.

Rasul Khan, a 58-year-old farmer from Noleen village in Tangail, said the family’s rice field has been destroyed by sand dumped on their farmland.

“We are requesting compensation from the prime minister for the damage. These are our ancestral lands and we have all the documents to prove it.”

The United Nations’ environment agency says global demand for sand – currently between 40-50 billion tonnes a year – is an emerging crisis for the world.

Ratna Khatun, along with other villagers, lost farmland due to sand mining. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
Ratna Khatun, along with other villagers, lost farmland due to sand mining. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
The extracted sand is also used to fill wetlands which are later claimed by residents. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
The extracted sand is also used to fill wetlands which are later claimed by residents. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
Workers load a truck with illegal sand extracted from the Sirajganj area. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
Workers load a truck with illegal sand extracted from the Sirajganj area. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, says sand mining is largely unregulated. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, says sand mining is largely unregulated. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
Abur Rhaman Khan, 70, looks at the effects of dredging on his farmland. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
Abur Rhaman Khan, 70, looks at the effects of dredging on his farmland. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
'They are grabbing our ancestral land by force, without paying any compensation to the villagers,' says Khan. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
'They are grabbing our ancestral land by force, without paying any compensation to the villagers,' says Khan. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
The dredging pipe blasts sand onto the farmland. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
The dredging pipe blasts sand onto the farmland. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
River erosion along the banks of Jamuna river in Sirajganj district. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
River erosion along the banks of Jamuna river in Sirajganj district. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
Uncontrolled and mostly illegal extraction of sand from riverbeds is killing rivers and farmland across Bangladesh. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
Uncontrolled and mostly illegal extraction of sand from riverbeds is killing rivers and farmland across Bangladesh. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
Farmland in Koijuri village, Sirajganj damaged by illegal sand extraction. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
Farmland in Koijuri village, Sirajganj damaged by illegal sand extraction. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
The UN says high global demand for sand is an emerging crisis for the world. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
The UN says high global demand for sand is an emerging crisis for the world. [Sulayman Hossain/Al Jazeera]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: Indonesia searchers find wreckage of crashed plane

Rescuers carry a body bag containing human remains recovered from the sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed. [Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Thousands stranded in Spain’s record snowstorm

A bulldozer clears snow on a street in Madrid [Sergio Perez/Reuters]

In Pictures: Indian army patrols tense border with Pakistan

Indian army soldiers patrol along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan in Poonch, about 250km (156 miles) from Jammu city. [Channi Anand/AP Photo]

In Pictures: The storming of the US Capitol building

Police officers stand guard as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington. [Leah Millis/Reuters]
Most Read

US Army investigating officer who led group to Washington, DC rally

A man calls on people to raid the building as Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they try to storm the US Capitol building [Joseph Prezioso/AFP]

‘Toothless tiger’: Impeachment could bar Trump from future office

Supporters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on January 6 and the president has been accused of inciting violence that left five dead [John Minchillo/AP Photo]

US designating Yemen’s Houthis a ‘terrorist’ group

N Korea’s Kim assumes late father’s title in bid to cement power

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un applauds at the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea [KCNA/via Reuters]