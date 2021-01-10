In Pictures: Indonesia searchers find wreckage of crashed plane

Divers pulled body parts, wreckage and clothing from waters off Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Sunday as the military picked up a signal from the wreckage of a passenger jet that crashed with 62 people on board.

The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 went into a steep dive about four minutes after it left Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta on Saturday.

A military vessel picked up the plane’s signal and divers recovered wreckage 23 metres (75 feet) below the water’s surface, the transport ministry said.

The search and rescue agency said it so far collected five body bags with human remains as well as debris from the crash site.