Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Indonesia searchers find wreckage of crashed plane

Indonesian ships with rescue divers locate jet debris after it crashed into the sea minutes after takeoff on Saturday.

Rescuers carry a body bag containing human remains recovered from the sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed. [Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo]
Rescuers carry a body bag containing human remains recovered from the sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed. [Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo]
10 Jan 2021

Divers pulled body parts, wreckage and clothing from waters off Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Sunday as the military picked up a signal from the wreckage of a passenger jet that crashed with 62 people on board.

The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 went into a steep dive about four minutes after it left Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta on Saturday.

A military vessel picked up the plane’s signal and divers recovered wreckage 23 metres (75 feet) below the water’s surface, the transport ministry said.

The search and rescue agency said it so far collected five body bags with human remains as well as debris from the crash site.

A worker sprays disinfectant on body bags containing human remains recovered from the waters where the Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed. [Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo]
A worker sprays disinfectant on body bags containing human remains recovered from the waters where the Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed. [Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Indonesian Navy divers show parts of an aircraft recovered from the water during the search operations. [AP Photo]
Indonesian Navy divers show parts of an aircraft recovered from the water during the search operations. [AP Photo]
Investigators inspect debris found in the waters off Java island. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Investigators inspect debris found in the waters off Java island. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
An Indonesian Air Force employee looks through the window of a NAS-332 Super Puma helicopter during an aerial search for debris from Sriwijaya Air SJ-182. [Aditya Pradana Putra/Antara Foto via Reuters]
An Indonesian Air Force employee looks through the window of a NAS-332 Super Puma helicopter during an aerial search for debris from Sriwijaya Air SJ-182. [Aditya Pradana Putra/Antara Foto via Reuters]
Ships search for the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182. Indonesian divers located parts of the wreckage of the Boeing 737-500 in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with dozens of people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Ships search for the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182. Indonesian divers located parts of the wreckage of the Boeing 737-500 in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with dozens of people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Indonesian Navy divers hold wreckage from Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182 during the search and rescue operation at sea near Lancang island. [Adek Berry/AFP]
Indonesian Navy divers hold wreckage from Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182 during the search and rescue operation at sea near Lancang island. [Adek Berry/AFP]
Advertisement
Indonesian rescue members carry what is believed to be wreckage from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182. The aircarft with 62 people on board was en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan before it disappeared from radar screens on Saturday. [Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]
Indonesian rescue members carry what is believed to be wreckage from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182. The aircarft with 62 people on board was en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan before it disappeared from radar screens on Saturday. [Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]
Sri Lungdiyanti, 41, a family member of a Sriwijaya Air passenger, reacts to the news that flight SJ-182 crashed after taking off, in Tegal, Central Java Province. [Oky Lukmansyah/Antara Foto via Reuters]
Sri Lungdiyanti, 41, a family member of a Sriwijaya Air passenger, reacts to the news that flight SJ-182 crashed after taking off, in Tegal, Central Java Province. [Oky Lukmansyah/Antara Foto via Reuters]
Relatives of passengers on board missing Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182 wait for news at the Supadio airport in Pontianak. [Louis Anderson/AFP]
Relatives of passengers on board missing Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182 wait for news at the Supadio airport in Pontianak. [Louis Anderson/AFP]
People wait at a temporary crisis centre organised in the domestic terminal of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, after Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 lost contact after taking off, in Tangerang, near Jakarta. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
People wait at a temporary crisis centre organised in the domestic terminal of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, after Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 lost contact after taking off, in Tangerang, near Jakarta. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Indonesian soldiers are seen at Soekarno-Hatta international airport after the Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact after take-off. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Indonesian soldiers are seen at Soekarno-Hatta international airport after the Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact after take-off. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: Thousands stranded in Spain’s record snowstorm

A bulldozer clears snow on a street in Madrid [Sergio Perez/Reuters]

In Pictures: Indian army patrols tense border with Pakistan

Indian army soldiers patrol along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan in Poonch, about 250km (156 miles) from Jammu city. [Channi Anand/AP Photo]

In Pictures: The storming of the US Capitol building

Police officers stand guard as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington. [Leah Millis/Reuters]

In Pictures: Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol building

US Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress. [Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP]
Most Read

Body parts, debris found at Indonesian plane crash site

Rescuers carry body bags with human remains recovered from the sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet went down [Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo]

Momentum builds to impeach Trump as more Capitol rioters arrested

Supporters of US President Donald Trump, including a man identified by the FBI as Jacob Anthony Chansleya were among rioters who breached the US Capitol [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]

Beyond Capitol riot, Trump voter fraud claims leave their mark

Supporters of President Donald Trump take part in a rally to protest against the results of the election in Washington, DC on December 12 [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Pakistani authorities work to restore power after blackout

A general view of a residential area is seen during a power breakdown in Karachi [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]