Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Hurricane Sally leaves thousands without power

The slow-moving storm flooded communities leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power.

A city worker drives through the flooded streets in downtown Pensacola. [Chandan Khanna/AFP]
A city worker drives through the flooded streets in downtown Pensacola. [Chandan Khanna/AFP]
17 Sep 2020

Hurricane Sally moved northeast on Thursday, where it was expected to bring more than 300mm of rainfall to some areas a day after it flooded streets and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on the Gulf Coast of the United States.

Sally made landfall early on Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, with winds clocked at 169km/h (105mph) making it a Category 2 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity.

As of late Wednesday, it was moving north at 19km/h (12mph) after being downgraded to a tropical depression, the US National Hurricane Center said, with maximum winds of 50km/h (31mph).

The storm is believed to have killed one person in Alabama.

“We had a body wash up. We believe it was hurricane-related, but we have no definitive proof of that right now,” said Trent Johnson, a police lieutenant in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Some parts of the coast were inundated with more than 600mm of rainfall, as the slow-moving storm flooded communities. The coastal city of Pensacola, Florida, experienced up to 1.5 metres (5 feet) of flooding, and travel was cut by damaged roads and bridges. More than 570,000 homes and businesses across the area were without power.

Several residents along the Alabama and Florida coasts said damage from the storm caught them off guard. By late Wednesday, the floodwaters had started to recede in some areas, though the National Weather Service warned that extensive river flooding would be a concern through the weekend.

“It was just constant rain and wind,” said Preity Patel, 41, a resident of Pensacola for two years. “The water drained pretty quickly, thankfully. It’s just clean-up now.”

The Pensacola Bay Bridge, also known as the Three Mile Bridge, was missing a “significant section”, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference.

Electrical crews from other states arrived in Pensacola as utilities began restoring power to Alabama and Florida, according to local utilities.

“This year we’ve just got hurricane after hurricane,” said Matt Lane, 23, a member of a crew from New Hampshire Electric Coop, who arrived late on Tuesday directly from Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in Texas.

Sally was the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year and the eighth of tropical storm or hurricane strength to hit the US. There are currently three other named storms in the Atlantic, making it one of the most active Atlantic hurricane seasons on record.

Hurricanes have increased in intensity and destructiveness since the 1980s as the climate has warmed, according to researchers at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Sally shut more than a quarter of US Gulf of Mexico offshore oil and gas production.

Hurricane Sally barrelled into the US Gulf Coast early on Wednesday, with forecasts of drenching rains that could provoke 'historic' and potentially deadly flash floods. [Chandan Khanna/AFP]
Hurricane Sally barrelled into the US Gulf Coast early on Wednesday, with forecasts of drenching rains that could provoke 'historic' and potentially deadly flash floods. [Chandan Khanna/AFP]
Advertisement
Cars and a motorcycle are underwater as water floods streets in Pensacola. Some parts of the coast were inundated with more than 600mm of rainfall, as the slow-moving storm flooded communities. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Cars and a motorcycle are underwater as water floods streets in Pensacola. Some parts of the coast were inundated with more than 600mm of rainfall, as the slow-moving storm flooded communities. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
A house surrounded by flood waters in Gulf Shores, Alabama. [Jonathan Bachman/Reuters]
A house surrounded by flood waters in Gulf Shores, Alabama. [Jonathan Bachman/Reuters]
What is left of the business of Joe and Teresa Mirable after Hurricane Sally moved through the area in Perdido Key. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
What is left of the business of Joe and Teresa Mirable after Hurricane Sally moved through the area in Perdido Key. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
A boat is washed up near a road in Orange Beach. Several residents along the Alabama and Florida coasts said damage from the storm caught them off-guard. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
A boat is washed up near a road in Orange Beach. Several residents along the Alabama and Florida coasts said damage from the storm caught them off-guard. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Downed trees and flooding in West Pensacola near the Bayou Grove and Mulworth neighbourhoods. [Bryan Tarnowski/The Washington Post via Getty Images]
Downed trees and flooding in West Pensacola near the Bayou Grove and Mulworth neighbourhoods. [Bryan Tarnowski/The Washington Post via Getty Images]
Advertisement
Larry Worley in front of his home in Orange Beach. [Dan Anderson/EPA]
Larry Worley in front of his home in Orange Beach. [Dan Anderson/EPA]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: A look at COVID-19’s effects as deaths hit 1 million

Ruth Morales, 36, waits for the arrival of the coffin of her husband, Juan Paucar Quispe, 63, who died from COVID-19 complications, Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Glass Fire in California quadruples in size

The Glass Fire rages along the famous Silverado Trail road in the town of Deer Park in Napa County [John G Mabanglo/EPA]

In Pictures: Life still precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

A pangolin emerging from an underground tunnel at Save Vietnam's Wildlife [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]

In Pictures: Protests in US after Breonna Taylor decision

Louisville police detain a man after a group marched in Louisville, Kentucky. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]