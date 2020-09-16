Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Morocco village riffs on Jimi Hendrix legends, myths

There are no soundtracks or images from his journey to Diabat but countless myths surround his fleeting trip.

Portraits of late US guitarist Jimi Hendrix in Moroccan coastal city of Essaouira. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Portraits of late US guitarist Jimi Hendrix in Moroccan coastal city of Essaouira. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
16 Sep 2020

Fifty years after guitar legend Jimi Hendrix’s death, a village on Morocco’s Atlantic coast pulsates with his memory.

Some there claim to have seen him, others to have spoken with him.

“I saw him here. He was young and carried a guitar on his back,” said Mohammed Boualala, who is in his 60s and grew up in the small settlement of Diabat before joining the army.

In the summer of 1969, Hendrix, the pioneering US guitar wizard whose hits included Purple Haze and Hey Joe, made a brief stop in Essaouira, a former fort town and latter-day tourist magnet located five kilometres (three miles from the village.

There are no soundtracks or images left from the rock icon’s journey, but countless myths surround his fleeting trip.

“He visited friends who were staying in the village. It was the last time that we saw him,” sighed Boualala, clad in traditional brown qamis tunic. “They say he is dead but only God knows.”

Hendrix choked on his own vomit in a hotel in London on September 18, 1970 after swallowing sleeping pills and drinking red wine.

Images celebrating the American musician are a permanent fixture in Diabat’s white houses, nestled in coastal sand.

With its Cafe Jimi and the Hendrix Inn, the village has an air of sanctuary, half rock and half flower power.

“Hendrix looked in good shape” when he visited, insisted 72-year-old Abdelaziz Khaba. “He was surrounded by hefty bodyguards.”

Khaba added that he had posed for a snap with the guitar wizard, but “lost the photo”.

In the summer of 1969, Hendrix, whose hits included Purple Haze and Hey Joe, made a brief stop in the former fort town of Essaouira. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
In the summer of 1969, Hendrix, whose hits included Purple Haze and Hey Joe, made a brief stop in the former fort town of Essaouira. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Advertisement
There are no soundtracks or images left from the rock icon's journey in Morocco, but countless myths surround his fleeting trip. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
There are no soundtracks or images left from the rock icon's journey in Morocco, but countless myths surround his fleeting trip. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Images celebrating the American musician are a permanent fixture in Diabat's houses. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Images celebrating the American musician are a permanent fixture in Diabat's houses. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Legend even has it Hendrix's Castles made of Sand was inspired by the ruins of Diabat's Dar Sultan Palace. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Legend even has it Hendrix's Castles made of Sand was inspired by the ruins of Diabat's Dar Sultan Palace. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
But in reality, Castles made of Sand was released in 1967, two years ahead of the star's Morocco visit. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
But in reality, Castles made of Sand was released in 1967, two years ahead of the star's Morocco visit. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
While trips to Morocco in the 1960s by celebrities including Jim Morrison, Paul McCartney and Robert Plant were well documented, mystery swirls around Hendrix's own stay, giving rise to a dizzying array of fantasies. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
While trips to Morocco in the 1960s by celebrities including Jim Morrison, Paul McCartney and Robert Plant were well documented, mystery swirls around Hendrix's own stay, giving rise to a dizzying array of fantasies. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Advertisement
Action shots and portraits commemorate the historic passing of the guitar hero. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Action shots and portraits commemorate the historic passing of the guitar hero. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: A look at COVID-19’s effects as deaths hit 1 million

Ruth Morales, 36, waits for the arrival of the coffin of her husband, Juan Paucar Quispe, 63, who died from COVID-19 complications, Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Glass Fire in California quadruples in size

The Glass Fire rages along the famous Silverado Trail road in the town of Deer Park in Napa County [John G Mabanglo/EPA]

In Pictures: Life still precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

A pangolin emerging from an underground tunnel at Save Vietnam's Wildlife [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]

In Pictures: Protests in US after Breonna Taylor decision

Louisville police detain a man after a group marched in Louisville, Kentucky. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]