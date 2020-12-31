Live

In Pictures: COVID mutes New Year’s Eve as world ushers in 2021

This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other, with many people bidding farewell to a year they’d rather forget.

A security guard stands on duty as a phoenix is shown on a giant screen on New Year's Eve in Beijing, China. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
A security guard stands on duty as a phoenix is shown on a giant screen on New Year's Eve in Beijing, China. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other in most of the world, with coronavirus pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they would prefer to forget.

New Year’s experiences varied greatly depending on the country, just like the coronavirus itself.

Some big cities cancelled or scaled back their traditional celebrations, while a handful of places without active outbreaks carried on like any other year.

One million people usually crowd Sydney Harbour, Australia to watch the annual fireworks, but this year authorities advised revellers to watch the fireworks on television in an attempt to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks. [Mark Baker/AP Photo]
One million people usually crowd Sydney Harbour, Australia to watch the annual fireworks, but this year authorities advised revellers to watch the fireworks on television in an attempt to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks. [Mark Baker/AP Photo]
People visit Kanda Myojin Shrine to offer New Year prayers in Tokyo, Japan. [Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP]
People visit Kanda Myojin Shrine to offer New Year prayers in Tokyo, Japan. [Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP]
Shirley Azedi, who said she lost work as a housekeeper due to the pandemic, prays during a ceremony in honour of the Goddess of the Sea Yemanja on Praia Vermelha beach to mark the end of the year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. [Bruna Prado/AP Photo]
Shirley Azedi, who said she lost work as a housekeeper due to the pandemic, prays during a ceremony in honour of the Goddess of the Sea Yemanja on Praia Vermelha beach to mark the end of the year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. [Bruna Prado/AP Photo]
A woman leaps as she has her photo taken on an empty street near Hotel Indonesia Roundabout which is normally crowded with people on New Year's Eve, in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
A woman leaps as she has her photo taken on an empty street near Hotel Indonesia Roundabout which is normally crowded with people on New Year's Eve, in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Fireworks detonate from the Taipei 101 building during the New Year's celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan. [Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo]
Fireworks detonate from the Taipei 101 building during the New Year's celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan. [Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo]
People watch New Zealand band The Black Seeds perform during New Year's Eve celebrations at Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand. The country and its south Pacific island neighbours currently have no cases of COVID-19, and New Year celebrations there are the same as ever. [Ernest Kung/AP Photo]
People watch New Zealand band The Black Seeds perform during New Year's Eve celebrations at Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand. The country and its south Pacific island neighbours currently have no cases of COVID-19, and New Year celebrations there are the same as ever. [Ernest Kung/AP Photo]
Workers set up a fence at the Pariser Platz at the Brandenburg Gate on New Year's Eve in Berlin, Germany. The area around the Brandenburg Gate is the main place for New Year's celebration in the German capital, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all public celebrations are banned. [Markus Schreiber/AP Photo]
Workers set up a fence at the Pariser Platz at the Brandenburg Gate on New Year's Eve in Berlin, Germany. The area around the Brandenburg Gate is the main place for New Year's celebration in the German capital, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all public celebrations are banned. [Markus Schreiber/AP Photo]
Russian police guards an empty Red Square decorated for New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia [Pavel Golovkin/AP]
Russian police guards an empty Red Square decorated for New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia [Pavel Golovkin/AP]

