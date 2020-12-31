In Pictures: COVID mutes New Year’s Eve as world ushers in 2021

Large gatherings have been banned and people told to stay away from the city after a spike in COVID cases.
This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other in most of the world, with coronavirus pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they would prefer to forget.
New Year’s experiences varied greatly depending on the country, just like the coronavirus itself.
Some big cities cancelled or scaled back their traditional celebrations, while a handful of places without active outbreaks carried on like any other year.