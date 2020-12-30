Live

In Pictures: Second quake in two days rattles parts of Croatia

The tremor, one of the strongest to rock Croatia in years, collapsed rooftops in Petrinja, home to 20,000 people.

Soldiers inspect the remains of a building damaged in the earthquake, in Petrinja. [AP Photo]
30 Dec 2020

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck central Croatia on Tuesday, killing seven people, injuring more than 20 and rattling several neighbouring countries.

Rescuers pulled people from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Petrinja and other towns, as army troops were sent to the area to help.

Tremors were also felt in Croatia’s capital Zagreb and as far away as Austria’s capital Vienna. Slovenia shut its only nuclear power plant as a precaution.

It was the second quake to strike the area in two days and aftershocks of magnitude 3.0 and higher were felt throughout the day.

People in Zagreb rushed onto the streets, some of which were strewn with broken roof tiles and other debris.

A day earlier on Monday, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia, also near Petrinja.

In March, a temblor of magnitude 5.3 rattled Zagreb, causing one death and injuring 27 people.

Patients and medical staff are evacuated outside the Sveti Duh Hospital after an earthquake in Zagreb. [Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL/Reuters]
A man with a head injury is escorted away from buildings damaged in the earthquake in Petrinja. [Antonio Bat/EPA]
A woman cries after buildings in her neighbourhood in Petrinja were damaged in the earthquake. [AP Photo]
The tremor, one of the strongest to rock Croatia in recent years, collapsed rooftops in Petrinja, home to some 20,000 people, and left the streets strewn with bricks and debris. Rescue workers and the army were deployed to search for trapped residents, as a girl was reported dead. [Damir Sencar/AFP]
People and soldiers clean up rubble next to a car and buildings damaged in Petrinja. [Antonio Bat/EPA]
A woman pushes her walker outside a hospital as patients are evacuated after the earthquake in Sisak. [Antonio Bronic/Reuters]
A view of remains of a car covered by debris and buildings damaged in Petrinja [AP Photo]
Ambulances drive past damaged buildings in Petrinja. [Antonio Bat/EPA]
People warm up around a fire after the earthquake in Petrinja. [Antonio Bronic/Reuters]
