In Pictures: Americans celebrate Joe Biden victory

Smaller protests in support of President Donald Trump also sprang up in some US cities.

People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]
8 Nov 2020

Jubilant Americans celebrated the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the nation’s next president and vice president – honking horns, cheering and dancing in the streets across the United States.

Supporters of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence turned out to express their disapproval and to back the president, who has not conceded and vowed a legal fight.

After Pennsylvania became the state that put Biden over the 270-vote threshold in the Electoral College, impromptu street parties broke out from Philadelphia to New York to Harris’ hometown of Oakland, California, where supporters in face masks held up campaign signs beneath a theatre marquee reading “Every vote must be counted.”

In Washington, DC, crowds rallied in the recently redubbed Black Lives Matter Plaza just steps from the White House and the site of large protests against racial injustice earlier this year. Outside Vaughn’s Lounge in New Orleans, revellers bathed in a champagne shower.

The mood was grim among Trump backers near the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, where a woman in a campaign T-shirt held up a crucifix, a glum expression on her face. In North Las Vegas, outside the local elections department offices, an armed supporter of the president raised a defiant fist in the air as red, white and blue Trump flags fluttered.

There were also pro-Trump demonstrations from Atlanta to Philadelphia. The latter, like some other cities, saw people from opposite camps come face-to-face, leading to some shouting and arguing back and forth.

Meredith Walsh celebrates the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Harris's hometown of Oakland, California. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
People celebrate in Philadelphia after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]
Motorists celebrate after the 2020 presidential election is called for President-elect Joe Biden in Philadelphia. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Large crowds went to Black Lives Matter Plaza react to the presidential race being called in favour of Joe Biden. [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]
Supporters of President Donald Trump stand outside the Clark County Elections Department in Las Vegas. [Wong Maye-E/AP Photo]
People celebrate outside Vaughn's Lounge in the Bywater section of New Orleans. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Folk musician Ted Hefko performs next to a mock casket with the name Trump written on it as patrons dine at the Bywater Bakery in New Orleans. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
A couple pauses to look towards the White House in Washington, DC, as people gather to celebrate the presidential race being called in favour of Joe Biden. [Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo]
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden celebrate outside Trump Tower in Chicago, Illinois. [Paul Beaty/AP Photo]
