Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Biden win brings celebrations and protests

Tens of thousands of Americans have taken to the streets across the United States after Joe Biden projected to win the US presidency.

Supporters of US President-elect Joseph Biden dance and celebrate at a rally to protect votes in Raleigh, North Carolina, US [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Supporters of US President-elect Joseph Biden dance and celebrate at a rally to protect votes in Raleigh, North Carolina, US [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
7 Nov 2020

With former Vice President Joe Biden projected to secure enough electoral votes to become the next president of the United States there were celebrations immediately following the announcement on Saturday.

Smaller protests in support of President Donald Trump also sprang up in some US cities. The president has so far not conceded, and in a statement on Saturday said “this election is far from over” and promised further litigation.

In a scene that might portend what is to come, a group of about 50 Trump supporters and a smaller group of marchers carrying Black Lives Matter flags converged on the Michigan State Capitol where they pushed, shoved and shouted at one another in a tense standoff. But within moments of the race being called, a few from both sides broke into prayers and at least one pair hugged.

Tensions grew again when more Trump supporters arrived on the scene and BLM members retreated through the growing crowd.

So far, though, celebrations and revelry were carrying the day.

In Brooklyn, several hundred people were heard erupting in cheers and dancing in the streets and the air was filled with honking horns. There also was a banging of pots and pans. One car stopped in the middle of the street outside Barclays Center, the driver got out and jumped on the hood of his car, motioning for people to come in to the street; the car was soon swarmed by people cheering.

In the nation’s capital, people streamed into Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, waving signs and taking cellphone pictures.

In cities around the country, people flocked into the streets honking horns, banging pots and pans, and celebrating Biden’s projected win to become the 46th president of the United States.

But tensions remain high among some supporters of President Donald Trump, who believe his unsubstantiated claims that fraud has denied him a second term.

Trump is pledging to continue to fight his case in the courts.

People celebrate in Black Lives Matter Plaza outside the White House in Washington, DC after the presidential race is called in favour of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over President Donald Trump. [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]
People celebrate in Black Lives Matter Plaza outside the White House in Washington, DC after the presidential race is called in favour of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over President Donald Trump. [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Dancers perform outside Minneapolis, Minnesota’s third police precinct celebrating Joe Biden’s projected win in the 2020 US presidential election. [Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters]
Dancers perform outside Minneapolis, Minnesota’s third police precinct celebrating Joe Biden’s projected win in the 2020 US presidential election. [Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters]
Black women celebrate in Atlanta, Georgia. [Brandon Bell/Reuters]
Black women celebrate in Atlanta, Georgia. [Brandon Bell/Reuters]
People celebrate in Times Square in New York City. Donald Trump lived in New York for most of his life, until changing his residency to the state of Florida last year. [Kena Betancur/AFP]
People celebrate in Times Square in New York City. Donald Trump lived in New York for most of his life, until changing his residency to the state of Florida last year. [Kena Betancur/AFP]
A bride and a groom look on as people celebrate after media projected that Joe Biden won the 2020 US presidential election, in Black Lives Matter Plaza, Washington DC. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]
A bride and a groom look on as people celebrate after media projected that Joe Biden won the 2020 US presidential election, in Black Lives Matter Plaza, Washington DC. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]
A supporter of President Donald Trump shouts during a rally outside the Maricopa County Recorder and Elections Department after the announcement of Biden’s projected win. [Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo]
A supporter of President Donald Trump shouts during a rally outside the Maricopa County Recorder and Elections Department after the announcement of Biden’s projected win. [Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Trump supporters gather at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, where some shouted “This isn’t over” echoing the president who has not conceded and said his campaign will fight in court. [Chris Aluka Berry/EPA
Trump supporters gather at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, where some shouted “This isn’t over” echoing the president who has not conceded and said his campaign will fight in court. [Chris Aluka Berry/EPA
A supporter of US President Donald Trump reacts at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, after media announced Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election. [Bing Guan/Reuters]
A supporter of US President Donald Trump reacts at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, after media announced Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election. [Bing Guan/Reuters]
Demonstrations small and large have been held across the United States, like this one in Los Angeles, California, after Democrat Joe Biden was projected to be the winner of the US presidential election. [Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters]
Demonstrations small and large have been held across the United States, like this one in Los Angeles, California, after Democrat Joe Biden was projected to be the winner of the US presidential election. [Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters]
People celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, just outside the White House, which is currently surrounded by fencing. [Eric Baradat/AFP]
People celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, just outside the White House, which is currently surrounded by fencing. [Eric Baradat/AFP]
People celebrate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. [Tracie Van Auken/EPA]
People celebrate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. [Tracie Van Auken/EPA]
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the State Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. [Leah Millis/Reuters]
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the State Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. [Leah Millis/Reuters]
More from Gallery

In pictures: Protesters rally across US as votes are counted

A demonstrator holds a sign at a protest in New York [Mark Abramson/Bloomberg]

In Pictures: Standoff in Ivory Coast intensifies

An opposition supporter protests after security forces blocked access to the house of the former president, Henri Konan Bedie, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast [Leo Correa/AP]

In Pictures: Americans vote amid a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic

Caution tape closes off a voting stall to help keep distance between voters to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during Election Day at the East End School in Portland, Maine, the United States. [Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo]

In Pictures: The deadly Vienna attack

Opera guests walk past policemen after leaving the state opera in the centre of Vienna following a shooting [Joe Klamar/AFP]
Most Read

Donald Trump’s statement in full after Joe Biden declared winner

Trump says he will not rest 'until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve' [Reuters]

‘You’re fired’: Trump on way out – and here’s how Twitter reacted

People carry a Trump inflatable as they celebrate on Black Lives Matter Plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election [Daniel Slim/AFP]

Joe Biden wins White House race: How the world reacted

The president-elect was projected to have surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold after the Associated Press called the state of Pennsylvania in his favour [Angela Weiss/ AFP]

How Republicans are reacting to Biden’s projected victory

United States Senators Mitt Romney and Lamar Alexander are among the Republicans acknowledging Joe Biden's projected US presidential victory [File: Steve Helber/AP]