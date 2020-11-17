Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Thai police fire tear gas at pro-democracy rally

Police spray water cannon, use tear gas during the most violent confrontation in months of student-led protests.

Demonstrators clash with royalists during an anti-government protest as MPs debate on constitution change, outside the Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17, 2020 [Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]
Demonstrators clash with royalists during an anti-government protest as MPs debate on constitution change, outside the Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17, 2020 [Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]
17 Nov 2020

Police in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, used water cannon and tear gas on pro-democracy protesters trying to reach Parliament, where legislators were debating possible changes to the military-scripted constitution.

Student-led rallies have rocked Thailand since July, demanding the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who first took power in a 2014 coup, and reform of the constitution. Some in the movement have also called for reforms to the monarchy, a once-taboo subject, sending shockwaves through the Thai establishment.

On Tuesday afternoon, several thousand democracy activists took to the streets around the parliament building, where riot police had blocked roads with barriers and barbed wire.

Police fired water cannon at protesters trying to dismantle a barricade, and used water laced with irritant, sending demonstrators scrambling to wash their eyes.

Some sheltered behind giant inflatable rubber ducks which protesters had planned to float along the river behind the building.

Before the anti-government protesters reached parliament, hundreds of royalists dressed in yellow, the colour representing the monarchy, gathered there to urge legislators not to make changes to the constitution.

At least 18 people were reported wounded.

As night fell, the pro-democracy demonstrators and police were locked in a tense standoff at the main gates of the parliament building.

Anti-government protesters gathered outside the parliament building in Bangkok, as lawmakers debated on possible changes to the constitution. [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]
Anti-government protesters gathered outside the parliament building in Bangkok, as lawmakers debated on possible changes to the constitution. [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]
Advertisement
Police officers stand guard after a smoke bomb was thrown at them by pro-democracy protesters. [Narong Sangnak/EPA]
Police officers stand guard after a smoke bomb was thrown at them by pro-democracy protesters. [Narong Sangnak/EPA]
Pro-democracy protesters take cover with inflatable ducks as police spray a water cannon. [Wason Wanichakorn/AP Photo]
Pro-democracy protesters take cover with inflatable ducks as police spray a water cannon. [Wason Wanichakorn/AP Photo]
At least 18 people were injured, including a police officer, during the protests. [Diego Azubel/EPA]
At least 18 people were injured, including a police officer, during the protests. [Diego Azubel/EPA]
Pro-democracy protesters stand together while being hit by water cannons fired by police. [Diego Azubel/EPA]
Pro-democracy protesters stand together while being hit by water cannons fired by police. [Diego Azubel/EPA]
Protesters are demanding changes to the constitution drawn up by Thailand’s former military government. [Diego Azubel/EPA]
Protesters are demanding changes to the constitution drawn up by Thailand’s former military government. [Diego Azubel/EPA]
Advertisement
They also want the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army general, and some call for reforms to curb the powers of the powerful monarchy. [Diego Azubel/EPA]
They also want the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army general, and some call for reforms to curb the powers of the powerful monarchy. [Diego Azubel/EPA]
Student-led rallies have rocked Thailand since July. [Diego Azubel/EPA]
Student-led rallies have rocked Thailand since July. [Diego Azubel/EPA]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: Schools shut and pregnancies rise in COVID-hit Kenya

Jackline Bosibori, who is nine months pregnant, sits outside her home. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]

Blast off: SpaceX heads to the International Space Station

A SpaceX mission of a Falcon 9 rocket carrries satellites aboard Starlink 12. [Michael Tracy/Al Jazeera]

In Pictures: Ethiopians fleeing war cross river into Sudan

Ethiopians fleeing intense fighting in their homeland of Tigray, gather in the neighbouring Sudanese Village 8, east of the town of Gadarif. [Ebrahim Hamid/AFP]

In Pictures: Deadly Typhoon Vamco lashes Philippines

Residents on the roof of a house following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]
Most Read

Saudi minister says nuclear armament against Iran ‘an option’

Adel al-Jubeir said the kingdom would take any measures to protect its territories [Mohamed Abd el-Ghany/Reuters]

Mouthwash can kill COVID-19 in 30 seconds: Study

Scientists say more clinical research is needed to see if lab results can be reproduced in patients [File: Seth Wenig/AP]

Ethiopia’s PM Abiy promises ‘final’ offensive in Tigray

Ethiopian forces comprise about 140,000 personnel and are battle-hardened from conflicts with Somali fighters, rebels in border regions, and Eritrea in the past [File: Andrew Heavens via Reuters]

US military buys location data of popular Muslim apps: Report

One of the companies involved in selling location data says it tracks 25 million devices inside the US every month and 40 million elsewhere [Getty Images]