Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Bolivia’s Morales back from year in exile

Wearing colourful traditional clothing and waving the Indigenous Wiphala flag, hundreds of people welcomed Morales with cheers.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales waves during a rally with supporters in Chimore, Bolivia, November 11, 2020, from where he flew into exile one year ago. Morales, the nation's first Indigenous president, returned to Bolivia on Monday and led a caravan to this coca-growing region of Cochabamba province where he began his political career, following an election that returned his party to power. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales waves during a rally with supporters in Chimore, Bolivia, November 11, 2020, from where he flew into exile one year ago. Morales, the nation's first Indigenous president, returned to Bolivia on Monday and led a caravan to this coca-growing region of Cochabamba province where he began his political career, following an election that returned his party to power. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
11 Nov 2020

Thousands of supporters of Bolivia’s ex-President Evo Morales crowded into his political stronghold on Wednesday for a climactic rally to mark his triumphant return to his homeland.

Morales arrived in Chimore, in the heart of Bolivia’s coca-growing region, at the head of a cavalcade of vehicles that has accompanied him on a 600-mile (960km) homecoming tour since crossing the border from Argentina on Monday.

The rally has special significance for Morales, who fled Chimore a year ago for exile – initially in Mexico, then in Argentina – having lost the support of the armed forces amid violent protests against his re-election to an unconstitutional fourth term.

Morales was accompanied to the border on Monday by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, before crossing on foot and being greeted by hundreds of joyous supporters.

Morales spent 11 months in Argentina after he resigned as president and fled the country after his failed bid for a fourth term.

Hundreds of people braved a chill wind in Villazon, on the Bolivian side of the border, since dawn as they waited to greet Morales, who ruled Bolivia for more than 13 years as its first Indigenous president.

Wearing colourful traditional clothing and waving banners and the Indigenous Wiphala flag, they acclaimed Morales’s return with cheers.

“We are happy. He is like our father, the father of all these humble people. He has returned and will always be with us in our hearts,” said Alejandra Choque, a 56-year-old housewife.

But many local villagers, like 49-year-old butcher Mirian Franco, paid no heed to the returning hero.

“I have to open my business, the pandemic and the closing of the borders is killing me. I can’t go and see Evo, he won’t bring me any money,” she said.

The three-day road trip back to his political base was loaded with symbolism for the 61-year-old former coca farmer turned president.

It comes after his successor as head of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, Luis Arce, was inaugurated as president after winning last month’s election.

Morales had been the subject of a detention order for “terrorism” by the previous right-wing interim government, but that was lifted by the public prosecutor following Arce’s election victory.

He is also under investigation for “rape and trafficking” over two alleged relationships with underage girls, including one with whom he supposedly fathered a child.

Bolivia has one of the largest Indigenous populations in Latin America, representing 41 percent of the country’s 11.5 million population.

More than 34 percent live in poverty, their situation made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many are hoping for a reprise of the so-called “economic miracle”, a boom period that saw much of the country’s industry and infrastructure modernised under Morales, with Arce as his economy minister.

Morales remains an immensely popular figure and many Bolivians believe his return risks overshadowing Arce’s leadership, and wonder who will really be pulling the strings of the new government.

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales surrounded by supporters in his hometown of Orinoca. [Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP]
Bolivia's former President Evo Morales surrounded by supporters in his hometown of Orinoca. [Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP]
Advertisement
Residents of Orinoca celebrate as Evo Morales arrives in the city. [Paolo Aguilar/EPA]
Residents of Orinoca celebrate as Evo Morales arrives in the city. [Paolo Aguilar/EPA]
Morales travelled more than 1,000km (600 miles) by land from the border as part of a vehicle caravan that will pass through villages and areas where he remains hugely popular. [Paolo Aguilar/EPA]
Morales travelled more than 1,000km (600 miles) by land from the border as part of a vehicle caravan that will pass through villages and areas where he remains hugely popular. [Paolo Aguilar/EPA]
Morales spent 11 months in Argentina after he resigned as president and fled the country following three weeks of protests. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
Morales spent 11 months in Argentina after he resigned as president and fled the country following three weeks of protests. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
Hundreds of people braved chilly winds in Villazon, on the Bolivian side of the border, as they waited to greet Morales. [Paolo Aguilar/EPA]
Hundreds of people braved chilly winds in Villazon, on the Bolivian side of the border, as they waited to greet Morales. [Paolo Aguilar/EPA]
Supporters hold Whipala flags as Evo Morales's caravan travels between Uyuni and Oruro. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
Supporters hold Whipala flags as Evo Morales's caravan travels between Uyuni and Oruro. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
Advertisement
An indigenous woman, supporter of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales, waits for him in his hometown of Orinoca. [Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP]
An indigenous woman, supporter of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales, waits for him in his hometown of Orinoca. [Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP]
Morales visits his birth house in Orinoca. [Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP]
Morales visits his birth house in Orinoca. [Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP]
Bolivia has one of the largest Indigenous populations in Latin America, representing 41 percent of the country's 11.5 million population. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
Bolivia has one of the largest Indigenous populations in Latin America, representing 41 percent of the country's 11.5 million population. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
More than 34 percent of Bolivia's Indigenous population lives in poverty, with their situation made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
More than 34 percent of Bolivia's Indigenous population lives in poverty, with their situation made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
Supporters of Evo Morales attend a rally to welcome him in Chimore. Morales remains an immensely popular figure in Bolivia. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
Supporters of Evo Morales attend a rally to welcome him in Chimore. Morales remains an immensely popular figure in Bolivia. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: Fault Lines’s journey covering the US elections

Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on September 24, 2020 [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]

In Pictures: Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict risks spreading south

A fighter from Ethiopia's Amhara region in the town of Musebamb. [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

In Pictures: Yemen’s ‘Manhattan of the Desert’ risks collapse

An aerial photo shows al-Fils fort in Seiyun city in Yemen's central Hadramout governorate. [AFP]

In Pictures: Indians celebrate Kamala Harris’s US election win

A vendor sells flowers in front of a hoarding featuring US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the hometown of Harris's maternal grandfather, in Thulasendrapuram, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India. [Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo]
Most Read

Trump seen, not heard and files new election lawsuit: 500 words

President Donald Trump departs after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as he attends a Veterans Day observance in Arlington, Virginia, US [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Despite Trump’s ‘rigged’ claims, election validity intact

Despite protests, election officials across the country from both parties agree there is no evidence of widespread voting fraud or irregularities [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]

‘Relationship reassessed’: Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia relations

President-elect Biden has said Saudi Arabia's government has 'very little social redeeming value' [File: Reuters]

Donald Trump’s US election lawsuits: Where do things stand?

US President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]