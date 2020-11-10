Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Yemen’s ‘Manhattan of the Desert’ risks collapse

The ancient city of Shibam, a World Heritage Site, has largely been spared by war but remains at the mercy of natural disasters.

An aerial photo shows al-Fils fort in Seiyun city in Yemen's central Hadramout governorate. [AFP]
An aerial photo shows al-Fils fort in Seiyun city in Yemen's central Hadramout governorate. [AFP]
10 Nov 2020

Dubbed  “Manhattan of the Desert” for its centuries-old skyscrapers, Yemen’s ancient city of Shibam escaped damage in the civil war – but now faces collapse from disrepair amid rains and floods.

Against a stunning backdrop of cliffs, the UNESCO World Heritage Site sits on a rocky spur high above the river valley of Wadi Hadramout in the arid centre of Yemen.

Some of the hundreds of fantastical sun-dried mud-brick towers, many dating back to the 16th century, soar seven stories high, nestled within a traditional fortified wall built for protection.

The UN describes the city, once an oasis stop for camel caravans on the spice and incense routes across southern Arabia, as “one of the oldest and best examples of urban planning based on the principle of vertical construction”.

But Shibam is struggling because the crumbling mud-brick constructions need constant repair.

Yemen’s economy has collapsed in the brutal civil war raging since 2014, creating what the UN describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

“The city looks like it was hit by a disaster – without precedent,” said Abdulwahab Jaber, a local official in the town, 480km (300 miles) east of the capital Sanaa.

Jaber said at least four of the town’s towers have been destroyed and 15 others damaged in recent floods, which have killed tens of people across Yemen.

Hassan Aidid, head of the General Organisation for the Preservation of Historic Cities in Yemen, said the roofs and exteriors of the mud towers had sustained the most damage.

“Residents of the city have been unable to restore them because of the war and the difficult situation in which they live,” Aidid told AFP news agency.

Aidid said an emergency response plan in cooperation with UNESCO is under way, with approximately 40 buildings being restored at a cost of $194,000.

But while restoration plans are going ahead, helped by funding from the European Union, they are not going fast enough, said Barak Baswitine, head of the mud-brick architecture association in Shibam.

“There have been some difficulties,” he said. “The work is slow due to lack of local skilled manpower that meets the standards.”

Yemen is in the grips of a war between Iran-backed Houthi rebels – who control the capital – and a beleaguered government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

Shibam is controlled by the internationally-recognised government, but while it has largely been spared direct conflict, it has not escaped the effects of the war.

The city, with its densely-packed towers and alleyways often too narrow for cars, was put on the UNESCO heritage list in 1982. [AFP]
The city, with its densely-packed towers and alleyways often too narrow for cars, was put on the UNESCO heritage list in 1982. [AFP]
Advertisement
In 2015, the site was also added to the List of World Heritage in Danger. [AFP]
In 2015, the site was also added to the List of World Heritage in Danger. [AFP]
An aerial picture shows Yemenis sharing a communal meal in an alley of the historic city of Tarim, in Yemen's central Hadramout governorate. [AFP]
An aerial picture shows Yemenis sharing a communal meal in an alley of the historic city of Tarim, in Yemen's central Hadramout governorate. [AFP]
Aidid said an emergency response plan in cooperation with UNESCO is under way, with approximately 40 buildings being restored at a cost of $194,000. [AFP]
Aidid said an emergency response plan in cooperation with UNESCO is under way, with approximately 40 buildings being restored at a cost of $194,000. [AFP]
Shibam is one of three historical sites that bear witness to the mud-brick architectural past of the Hadramout region in Yemen. [AFP]
Shibam is one of three historical sites that bear witness to the mud-brick architectural past of the Hadramout region in Yemen. [AFP]
The ancient sites, representing Yemen's unique historical heritage, are under threat. [AFP]
The ancient sites, representing Yemen's unique historical heritage, are under threat. [AFP]
Advertisement
Some 20km (12 miles) east of Shibam is one of the world's largest mud-brick towers, the Seiyun Palace, which is at risk of collapse as heavy rains and years of neglect take their toll. [AFP]
Some 20km (12 miles) east of Shibam is one of the world's largest mud-brick towers, the Seiyun Palace, which is at risk of collapse as heavy rains and years of neglect take their toll. [AFP]
The city of Tarim, about 40km (24 miles) east of Shibam, is known for its 365 mosques - including al-Mehdar, which has the tallest minaret in Yemen. [AFP]
The city of Tarim, about 40km (24 miles) east of Shibam, is known for its 365 mosques - including al-Mehdar, which has the tallest minaret in Yemen. [AFP]
An aerial photo shows a view of al-Mehdhar Mosque in Tarim city, in Yemen's central Hadramout governorate. [AFP]
An aerial photo shows a view of al-Mehdhar Mosque in Tarim city, in Yemen's central Hadramout governorate. [AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Indians celebrate Kamala Harris’s US election win

A vendor sells flowers in front of a hoarding featuring US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the hometown of Harris's maternal grandfather, in Thulasendrapuram, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India. [Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Americans celebrate Joe Biden victory

People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Biden win brings celebrations and protests

Supporters of US President-elect Joseph Biden dance and celebrate at a rally to protect votes in Raleigh, North Carolina, US [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]

In pictures: Protesters rally across US as votes are counted

A demonstrator holds a sign at a protest in New York [Mark Abramson/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

More than 1,000 people have been reported killed in the conflict [Reuters]

Trump campaign sues to stop Pennsylvania certifying Biden win

United States President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat in the presidential race [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

US Elections: When will the US vote results be finalised?

Joe Biden says 'election is over' and has begun to assume the mantle of president-elect [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Everything you need to know about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

The WHO said the results were very positive, but warned there was a funding gap of $4.5bn that could slow access to tests, medicines and vaccines in low- and middle-income countries [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuter]