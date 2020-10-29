Live

In Pictures: Civilians killed in attack near Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia denies carrying out the deadliest reported attack on civilians in a month of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Smoke rises from a burning car after attacks on the town of Barda, Azerbaijan. [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu]
29 Oct 2020

Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of killing 21 people and wounding dozens in a missile attack near Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, the deadliest reported attack on civilians in a month of fighting over the disputed region.

Armenia immediately denied carrying out the attack, the second in two days, which Azerbaijan says killed civilians in the Barda district close to the front line.

Yerevan also accused Azerbaijani forces of deadly new attacks on civilian areas of Karabakh, as both sides claim the other is targeting civilians after weeks of fierce front-line clashes.

The latest attacks came despite a US-brokered truce agreed at the weekend, the third ceasefire attempt in a row to collapse just minutes after it took effect.

The current clashes broke out on September 27 and fighting has persisted despite repeated attempts to bring about a ceasefire by France, Russia and the United States.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Wednesday that an Azerbaijani volunteer and father of two had been killed in the recent flare-up of bombardments and two others wounded.

It was “unacceptable” for both sides to strike urban areas, the organisation tweeted, warning that the conflict “risks spiralling out of control” and is killing civilians “at an alarming rate”.

A wounded child being taken to hospital after attacks on the city centre of Azerbaijan's Barda. [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu]
Azerbaijan accused Armenia of killing 21 people and wounding dozens in a missile attack near Nagorno-Karabakh. [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu]
Smoke and flames rise from a burning car in Barda. Armenia immediately denied carrying out the attack. [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu]
People on a street with damaged buildings and burned-out cars in Barda. [Tofik Babayev/AFP]
A man in an office building damaged by the latest shelling in the town of Barda. [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu]
A wounded man arrives at hospital in Barda. The shelling of Barda is the deadliest reported attack on civilians in a month of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu]
Relatives of victims mourn their loved ones after attacks on the city centre. [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu]
A man stands next to a damaged shop. The latest attacks came despite a US-brokered truce agreed less than a week ago, the third ceasefire attempt in a row to collapse just minutes after it took effect. [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu]
