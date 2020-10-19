Live

In Pictures: Australia’s iconic koalas face bleak future

Koala survival is under threat from disease to bushfires and urban encroachment of their habitat.

Gladys and her joeys, who have been diagnosed as being underweight, were rescued from an area where urban development is encroaching on koala habitat [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
19 Oct 2020

At work, Morgan Philpott cares for sick children.

In his off-hours, the Australian paediatric nurse turns his attention to an equally defenceless group: unwell koalas.

“They really run the risk of becoming extinct inside our lifetime,” Philpott said of the New South Wales koala population while helping a veterinarian treat a rescued koala infected with the bacterial disease, chlamydia.

The pervasive infection among the koalas, blazing bushfires, drought, logging of forests and urban encroachment of their habitat are some of the many destructive forces that continue to threaten their survival.

A government report warned in June that these forces could make Australia’s symbolic animal extinct in New South Wales – the nation’s most populous state – by 2050.

The country’s worst summer of bushfires in a generation razed more than 11.2 million hectares (27.7 million acres), nearly half the area of the United Kingdom, thrusting the grey, tree-hugging marsupials into the centre of the national conversation and a hot political issue.

In New South Wales, at least 5,000 koalas were killed in the fires that burned 80 percent of the Blue Mountains World Heritage Area and 24 percent of koala habitat on public land, the government’s report said.

As another summer looms, koalas face the threat of more bushfires, although weather forecasters expect a wetter, cooler few months than in the previous year.

A koala named Ernie is transported to the area from which he was rescued, in preparation for being released back into his natural habitat. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
Ernie was released after medical treatment for chlamydia, where he had to have one of his eyes removed. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
Kellie Leigh of Science for Wildlife and her team conduct a health assessment on a wild koala joey as part of The Blue Mountains Koala Project, a population monitoring programme spearheaded to plan for koala recovery in the region. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
Research scientist Victoria Inman and Kellie Leigh release a koala named Pele and her joey back into the wild. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
Team members from Science for Wildlife use a radio-tracking device to locate a koala being monitored as part of The Blue Mountains Koala Project. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
A rescued koala named Ruben, who has cataracts, is tended to by veterinary ophthalmology nurse Mayara Galetti. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
Tracey, who volunteers for the animal rescue agency, cares for twin koala joeys who have been diagnosed as being underweight, and their mother named Gladys, who was rescued from an area where urban development is encroaching on koala habitat. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
A sick koala named Wally is treated at Sydney University Veterinary Teaching Hospital. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
