In Pictures: Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest peak, on fire

Hundreds of volunteers and firefighters battle to put out blaze on the slopes of Africa’s highest mountain.

Rangers and volunteers help to put out fires on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. [AP Photo]
14 Oct 2020

Tanzanian authorities say 500 volunteers have been trying to put out a fire on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak. The flames can be seen from miles away.

A statement from the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) said on Tuesday that the volunteers have managed to limit the fire’s spread.

Spokesman Pascal Shelutete said the area still burning is known as Kifunika Hill, adding that the cause of the fire has yet to be established.

Shelutete did not say how the fire, which has been burning for more than a day, has affected wildlife or vegetation, but he assured tourists of their safety. The mountain is popular with hikers and climbers.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest single free-standing mountain in the world, with a height of 19,443 feet (5,926 metres).

Tanzanian authorities say 500 volunteers have been trying to put out the fire. [AP Photo]
Volunteers have managed to limit the fire's spread, according to authorities. [AP Photo]
Rangers and volunteers help to put out fires. The area where fires are still burning is known as Kifunika Hill. [AP Photo]
Hundreds of firefighters, residents and students in the area joined the effort to battle the blaze. [Sydney Lawrence/College of African Wildlife Management, Mweka via Reuters]
The fire, initially fanned by strong winds, erupted on Sunday at the Whona area, a rest centre for climbers using Mandara and Horombo, two of the routes tourists take up the mountain. [Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) via Reuters]
So far, no injuries or deaths have been reported and no property damaged. [TANAPA via Reuters]
There are no reports yet on how the fire has affected wildlife or vegetation. [Sydney Lawrence/College of African Wildlife Management, Mweka via Reuters]
Satellite image taken by NASA on Monday shows Mount Kilimanjaro. [NASA via AP Photo]
