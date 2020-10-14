In Pictures: Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest peak, on fire

Tanzanian authorities say 500 volunteers have been trying to put out a fire on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak. The flames can be seen from miles away.

A statement from the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) said on Tuesday that the volunteers have managed to limit the fire’s spread.

Spokesman Pascal Shelutete said the area still burning is known as Kifunika Hill, adding that the cause of the fire has yet to be established.

Shelutete did not say how the fire, which has been burning for more than a day, has affected wildlife or vegetation, but he assured tourists of their safety. The mountain is popular with hikers and climbers.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest single free-standing mountain in the world, with a height of 19,443 feet (5,926 metres).