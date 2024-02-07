Northwest Syria - The massive earthquakes that destroyed swaths of northwest Syria and southern Turkey last year have left their mark on the regions that they hit.

Northwest Syria, in particular, suffered a great deal, being the last rebel-held bastion in Syria and already cut off even before the natural disaster made everything so much worse.

At the time, Al Jazeera was on the ground, speaking to survivors and reporting on the efforts by rescuers to save what lives they could from under the rubble.

A year later, Al Jazeera returned to speak to three people we met last year, to see how their lives have changed since that momentous day.