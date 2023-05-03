What's your money worth? A series from the front line of the cost-of-living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.

Name: Fernando del Águila

Age: 73

Occupation: Street vendor

Lives with: His partner Carmen (49), daughter Fabiola (34), son Emanuel (24), and the family’s four cocker spaniels.

Lives in: A three-bedroom apartment in Caja de Agua, a low-income neighbourhood in San Juan de Lurigancho, the most populous district in Peru’s capital city, Lima. The sector is home to more than a million residents living in low- and medium-income areas as well as several sprawling hillside slums.

Fernando’s monthly income: 900-1,200 soles ($241-$321). The median monthly income for an individual working in the formal economy in Metropolitan Lima is 1,700 soles ($455).

Total expenses for the month: The family of four splits essential monthly expenses, including groceries, gas, electricity and water, which amount to 2,255 soles ($604) per month. Fernando’s portion is 564 soles ($151).