Kyiv, Ukraine - Mosab Albasyouni describes Ukraine, where he has lived for six years, as his "second homeland".

But when Ramadan comes around each year, the 24-year-old medical student from Gaza feels a pang of homesickness.

"During the holy month, of course, there is a better atmosphere in Palestine," he says, "especially the social aspect that occurs then in our society, between people and their relatives."

After eating suhoor - the pre-sunrise meal Muslims consume before commencing the day's fast - with his cousin Hadi, who is temporarily staying with him, he completes his morning prayers.

Mosab's days are filled with studies as he prepares for his medical exams and this busy schedule means he cannot join his friends who meet at the city's Islamic Cultural Centre for iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast.

But before leaving their apartment each morning, Mosab and Hadi always prepare typical Palestinian dishes for iftar - as a small reminder of their families back home.

"Ramadan in Ukraine is difficult because of the loneliness you feel when you live abroad - but I thank God anyway," Mosab says.