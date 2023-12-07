What's your money worth? A series from the front line of the cost-of-living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.

Name: Hakeema Umar, known as “Hakku”

Age: 62

Occupation: Fisher

Lives with: Husband Umar Haroon (64) and daughter Hamida (who estimates she is about 20). Sons Imran (37) and Rehman (24) live in a separate house in the family’s 185-square-foot (17-square-metre) compound.

Lives in: A one-room, semi-concrete hut in Rehri Goth, Karachi, Pakistan.

Daily household income: Hakku and her sons make between 1,500 to 4,000 rupees ($5 to $14)

Daily expenses: Approximately 3,500 rupees ($12)