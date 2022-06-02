23:30: The Last Train to Bucharest

It is 22:00 at the train station in Suceava, Romania, less than an hour's drive from the Siret border with Ukraine.

Every day at the border crossing, hundreds, sometimes thousands, of people fleeing the war pass through on their search for safety.

And every day, the number of journalists and photographers hoping to document their stories increases.

But some 47km (29 miles) away in the station in Suceava, the atmosphere is different - quieter, calmer.

As soon as we enter the station, the smiles of the young volunteers helping the refugees welcome us. Only the distant sound of children’s laughter interrupts the silence. We follow the sounds until we reach a hall where dozens of people with suitcases sit waiting.