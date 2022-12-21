What's your money worth? A series from the front line of the cost-of-living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.

Name: Lisa Hughs*

Age: 45

Occupation: Freelance copywriter and foster parent

Lives with: Husband Tom (aged 49); children Jamie (17), Sam (15) and Robin (12); foster children Charlie (9) and Alex (6); mother-in-law Simone (80); and a Greyhound-Labrador cross, named Sally (10)*.

Lives in: A five-bedroom Victorian house in a small, rural town in Devon, United Kingdom. The town has a population of around 13,000 people, a substantial farming industry, two mid-sized supermarkets, poor public transport links both locally and to the rest of the UK, three primary schools and one secondary school.

Monthly income: £5,808 ($7,057): £2,516 ($3,057) income and £1,646 ($2,000) allowance per foster child.

Total family expenses for the month: £5,728 pounds ($6,960)

*All family members' names are pseudonyms, to maintain their privacy.