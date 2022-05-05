US stocks fall as Fed quagmire grips investors

The surge in stocks that followed the Federal Reserve decision proved short lived, with traders worried that officials could struggle to fight persistently high inflation amid the lingering threat of a recession.

Just a day after notching the biggest rally in two years, the S&P 500 headed toward its worst session since June 2020 — with 95% of its companies moving lower. The Nasdaq 100 was on track for one of its sharpest U-turns ever. The tech benchmark plunged more than 5%, wiping out its post-Fed gains. A selloff in long-end Treasuries pushed the 10-year yield above 3%. The dollar climbed.

Doubts policy makers can arrest runaway prices are rocking markets after Wednesday’s relief rally, with the prospect of stagflation unsettling investors. By pushing back on a jumbo-hike of 75 basis points in June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell beat back traders’ most-aggressive predictions for interest rates. However, he may also have set the stage for more turbulence. It’s still a bumpy road ahead, with pivotal economic data and global developments due within days that could seed doubts about the central bank’s approach.

The swing higher in longer-dated yields certainly matters for the broader economic picture as they influence borrowing costs. Mortgage rates in the U.S. resumed their upward jump, reaching the highest level since August 2009. Separate data Thursday showed that productivity dropped in the first quarter by the most since 1947 as the economy shrank, while labor costs surged and illustrated an extremely tight job market.

Corporate Highlights:

Shares of e-commerce companies from Etsy Inc. to Shopify Inc. tumbled after weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and forecasts deepened concern that the pace of online shopping has slowed.

EBay Inc. gave a lackluster sales and profit outlook for the current quarter, accelerating its decline from the peaks reached when shoppers were stuck at home during the pandemic.

Elon Musk has secured about $7.1 billion of new financing commitments, including from billionaire Larry Ellison, a Saudi Prince, and Sequoia Capital, to help fund his proposed $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.

Elsewhere, the pound slumped as investors looked past the Bank of England’s rate increase and turned their focus on forecasts for a recession in 2023. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said the U.K. economy is already slowing because of a squeeze on consumer spending power, and that will help reduce inflation next year.

Key events this week:

U.S. April jobs report, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 3.9% as of 2:44 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 5.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.6%

The MSCI World index fell 2.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 1.2%

The euro fell 1.1% to $1.0510

The British pound fell 2.3% to $1.2340

The Japanese yen fell 1.1% to 130.46 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 14 basis points to 3.07%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 1.04%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.96%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $108.20 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,875.10 an ounce

