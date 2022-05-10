Markets: US stocks open higher following three-day slump

Stocks bounced back after a selloff that erased $9 trillion from the US equity market this year, spurring what some traders called a short-covering rebound from oversold levels.

The S&P 500 climbed from a 13-month low, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed. Despite the recovery, sentiment remained fragile amid worries over high inflation, tighter monetary policy and an economic slowdown. Investors will be sifting through comments from several Federal Reserve speakers for clues on the size and pace of looming rate hikes ahead of US inflation data on Wednesday. Treasury 10-year yields dropped below 3%, while the dollar wavered.

The US central bank’s interest-rate increases may lead to somewhat higher unemployment as it attempts to bring about a “soft landing” while tackling high inflation, New York Fed President John Williams said. Meantime, His Richmond counterpart Thomas Barkin noted the Fed will hike to a level that neither stimulates nor suppresses demand and then decide whether it has to go further.

Here are key events to watch this week:

US CPI, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.9% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.8%

The MSCI World index rose 1.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0560

The British pound was little changed at $1.2335

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 130.09 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 2.98%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 1.01%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 1.84%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $103.51 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,862.10 an ounce

–With assistance from Sunil Jagtiani, John Viljoen, Srinivasan Sivabalan, Vildana Hajric, Isabelle Lee and Lu Wang.