Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Economy|Automotive Industry
Bloomberg

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment sells $270M worth of Tesla stake

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sold more than 340,000 shares of Tesla across three of its exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Some 11 percent of the famous ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) is still betting on Elon Musk’s Tesla, according to data compiled by Bloomberg [File: Arnd Wiegmann//Reuters]
Some 11 percent of the famous ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) is still betting on Elon Musk’s Tesla, according to data compiled by Bloomberg [File: Arnd Wiegmann//Reuters]
By Sam PotterBloomberg
29 Sep 2021

Cathie Wood sold a near $270 million stake in Tesla Inc. as the bond selloff hit rate-sensitive technology stocks to spur outflows from her growth-focused funds.

Wood’s Ark Investment Management offloaded more than 340,000 Tesla shares across three exchange-traded funds on Tuesday, according to the firm’s daily trading update.

Some 11% of the famous ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) is still betting on Elon Musk’s company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The firm tends to trim the stake when it rises above 10%. Tesla has generally outperformed in the global rout hitting rate-sensitive investing styles, while ARKK posted one of its worst sessions in months on Tuesday.

Meanwhile data overnight showed money managers withdrew $297 million from the growth-focused fund on Monday, the most since March, to bring the four-day outflow to more than $660 million.

Since the Federal Reserve signaled last week a move to taper pandemic stimulus, Treasury yields have jumped and sent a shockwave through growth shares. Ark funds are heavily exposed to such names thanks to Wood’s focus on disruptive innovation and tech.

Tesla remains Wood’s largest bet as the biggest holding for the flagship ARKK fund as well as the firm overall. She predicts its shares will rise from around $778 currently to $3,000. However, Ark often trims its stake in the carmaker when it has performed very well or grown too large in the portfolio.

The carmaker is up 5.7% this month, compared with 5.2% drop for the Nasdaq 100 tech gauge. ARKK is down 8.2%.

Read more: Chasing Winners Pays Off as Tesla Propels Momentum ETF

Trading arrangements for the Ark ETFs mean flow data arrives with a one-day lag, but given ARKK’s 4.2% slump on Tuesday it’s likely there were more outflows in the latest session. If so, the amount of Tesla sold by the firm could have been higher than $270 million, since the daily trading updates show only actions by the Ark team, and do not include redemption activity caused by investor flows.

ARKK gained 1.4% in early trading as of 7 a.m. in New York, while futures for the Nasdaq 100 added 0.9% and Tesla climbed 0.9%.

 

Source: Bloomberg
More from Economy

Brexit or pandemic? What’s behind the UK petrol crunch

Since the weekend, the UK has been gripped by petrol panic buying [Carl Recine/Reuters]

Can Turkey mint enough STEM kids to become a global tech player?

Young innovators will likely make or break Turkey’s future economic competitiveness [File: Osman Orsal/Reuters]

Greece: After fires, experts sound alarm over grim climate future

Greece battled major wildfires last month as the country sweltered amid a prolonged heatwave that saw temperatures hit 45 degrees Celsius [File: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

China Evergrande leaves bondholders guessing if it will pay up

China&#39;s Evergrande has become the face of a government crackdown on developers&#39; debts [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]
Most Read

UEFA drops disciplinary action against three breakaway clubs

The three clubs are the last, among a total of 12, not to have distanced themselves from a breakaway project that caused uproar in April [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
OPINION

A court just confirmed: To be Dutch is to be white

Mpanzu Bamenga, centre, stands with his legal team and rights activists outside a courtroom at The Hague District court, Netherlands, Wednesday September 22, 2021, after losing a case. A Dutch court ruled that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a legal defeat equal rights activists immediately vowed to appeal [AP Photo/Mike Corder]

In Pictures: In Kabul, life changing slowly under Taliban

Afghan drivers and passengers stuck in a traffic jam look at Taliban fighters riding in the back of a vehicle in Kabul. [Felipe Dana/AP Photo]

Disappointed by the US, Turkey cautiously looks to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Sochi, Russia September 29, 2021 [Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via Reuters]