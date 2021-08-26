Live
Economy|Unemployment
Bloomberg

US jobless claims rise slightly as federal aid top-up winds down

Initial unemployment claims in regular state programmes stood at 353,000 during the week ended August 21, up 4,000 from the prior week, US Department of Labor data showed Thursday.

A separate report out Thursday showed United States economic growth in the second quarter was revised slightly higher, reflecting stronger business investment and exports than previously estimated [File: George Frey/Bloomberg]
A separate report out Thursday showed United States economic growth in the second quarter was revised slightly higher, reflecting stronger business investment and exports than previously estimated [File: George Frey/Bloomberg]
By Peyton ForteBloomberg
26 Aug 2021

Applications for U.S. state unemployment rose for the first time in five weeks as the labor market makes its way to a full recovery in fits and starts.

Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs totaled 353,000 in the week ended Aug. 21, up 4,000 from the prior week, though still near pandemic lows, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a slight increase to 350,000 new applications.

Continuing claims for state benefits fell slightly to 2.9 million in the week ended Aug. 14.

The increase in unemployment claims likely reflects volatility in the weekly data against a backdrop of elevated labor demand. The delta variant that’s fueled a recent surge in new infections across the country poses a risk, though there’s so far been little evidence to suggest that health concerns are leading to dismissals.

Still, lawmakers are wary of the threat the highly infectious variant poses to a broader economic recovery.

Companies are postponing a return to the office and issuing mask requirements and vaccine mandates to curb the spread. The Biden administration has emphasized the need to reopen the economy, but cautioned that businesses need to protect workers and consumers.

A separate report out Thursday showed U.S. economic growth in the second quarter was revised slightly higher, reflecting stronger business investment and exports than previously estimated.

Initial claims in Michigan, Texas and Virginia saw the biggest declines last week. Maryland posted the largest increase, followed by California and Illinois.

More than 20 governors have prematurely ended federal unemployment programs — including an extra $300 weekly payment — put into place during the pandemic, hoping that removing the enhanced benefits would incentivize workers to look for jobs.

Lawsuits in some of those states challenging the governors’ legal authority to end the aid could restore the halted benefits until they officially expire in early September.

While the White House has indicated it will not extend jobless aid any further, it did inform states last week that unused pandemic-relief funds can be used to continue providing assistance to unemployed workers.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

US hacker, 21, details how he breached T-Mobile in WSJ interview

T-Mobile, which last week confirmed that more than 50 million customer records have been stolen, has also said that it had repaired the security hole that enabled the breach [File: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]

India lifts Boeing 737 Max jet ban, leaving China as last hurdle

The United States, Europe and most other major markets allowed Boeing Co’s 737 Max jet to resume flights in late 2020 or earlier this year following extensive fixes, and now India is resuming Max flights, too [File: Getty Images]

Bitcoin’s 60 percent rally since its July lows may be fading

Bitcoin took a dip on Thursday and other cryptocurrency tokens such as Ether retreated as well [File: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg]

Climate activists want a new US central bank chief — here’s why

Climate change activists want the administration of United States President Joe Biden to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell with a more climate-friendly US central bank chief [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
Most Read

Afghan civilians, US troops among dozens killed in Kabul airport

Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man for treatment after two powerful explosions, which killed at least six people, outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021 [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

12 US military personnel killed in bomb attacks at Kabul airport

Afghans struggle to reach foreign forces to show their credentials to flee the country [Akhtar Gulfam/EPA-EFE]

In Pictures: Deadly explosions outside Kabul airport

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan [Wali Sabawoon/AP Photo]

At least 13 killed in two blasts outside Kabul airport

Injured people being carried to a hospital as unspecified number of casualties reported after two explosions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul [Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu/Getty Images]