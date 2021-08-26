Live
Bitcoin’s 60 percent rally since its July lows may be fading

The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 4.9 percent Thursday to $46,322.

Bitcoin took a dip on Thursday and other cryptocurrency tokens such as Ether retreated as well [File: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg]
By Akshay ChinchalkarBloomberg
26 Aug 2021

Bitcoin’s burst above the $50,000 level didn’t last long, and chart patterns signal its rally since July is at risk of fading.

The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 4.9% Thursday to $46,322, with other tokens including Ether retreating along with the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index. The drop pared Bitcoin’s rally from a July 20 low to about 60%.

Bitcoin was trading at $47,342 as of 10:10 a.m. in New York.

John Bollinger, inventor of Bollinger bands, in a tweet suggested taking some profits or hedging. Katie Stockton at Fairlead Strategies cited DeMark market-timing indicators as flagging about two weeks of “sideways-to-lower” prices.

Two charts help sum up the current situation for Bitcoin.

Shrinking Bandwidth

Narrowing Bollinger bands — a popular technical indicator that highlights volatility — — indicate the Bitcoin rally is flagging and that the virtual currency faces a zone of resistance from $50,000 to $51,000. A key threshold to watch is the middle line of the Bollinger study at about $46,700.

Point and Figure

A so-called point and figure analysis — which spotlights the direction of prices without a time dimension — signals Bitcoin faces a challenge to scale levels around $50,940 on a closing basis. A failure to breach the 45-degree trend-line of the point and figure chart could strengthen the bearish case.

