Live
Economy|Oil and Gas
Bloomberg

US issues Nord Stream 2-related sanctions on Russians

US President Joe Biden’s administration sanctioned a Russian insurer named in the New Nord Stream 2 report presented to the US Congress on Friday.

The Biden administration has now identified 23 entities or people for sanctions over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will run from Russia to Germany and which the US says would give Moscow a stranglehold on Europe’s energy security [File: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg]
The Biden administration has now identified 23 entities or people for sanctions over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will run from Russia to Germany and which the US says would give Moscow a stranglehold on Europe’s energy security [File: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg]
By Nick WadhamsBloomberg
20 Aug 2021

The Biden administration imposed sanctions on two Russian entities over their involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, but is leaving in place a waiver that spared the company overseeing the construction and its top executive.

The U.S. listed St. Petersburg, Russia-based Nobility, and a Russian insurer, Constanta, that was established after other insurers backed out of the project under threat of sanctions, according to three people familiar with the report that went to Congress on Friday. They asked not to be identified because specifics of the report aren’t public.

The designations, which also include a supply ship, the Ostap Sheremeta, mean the Biden administration has now identified 23 entities or people for sanctions over the pipeline, which will run from Russia to Germany and which the U.S. says would give Moscow a strangle-hold on Europe’s energy security.

Even so, Russia and Germany have been determined to go ahead with the pipeline, which is nearing completion. The U.S. has held off more severe punishment because Biden has concluded doing so would sour relations with Germany, a key ally, while failing to stop the pipeline from being built.

In a previous Nord Stream 2 report in May, the State Department said that Nord Stream 2 AG and its chief executive Matthias Warnig are engaged in sanctionable activity under U.S. law, but that the administration would waive penalties for national security reasons.

That waiver, which remains in effect, was sharply criticized by Republicans in Congress who said sanctioning the company itself was one of the few ways to actually stop the pipeline.

In July, the administration agreed to a deal with Germany that threatens new sanctions on Russia if it uses energy as a weapon. The deal also offered new help to Ukraine, which opposes Nord Stream 2, to strengthen and modernize its energy sector and ensure reverse flows of gas to the country if Russia tries to cut off supplies.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit the White House by the end of August, when the two sides will also discuss ensuring Ukraine isn’t squeezed by the pipeline.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Oil caps week with longest losing streak since 2019

The coronavirus pandemic remains a threat to energy demand worldwide but especially across Asia, with key importer China restricting travel to combat an outbreak [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

What’s next for Afghanistan’s economy under Taliban rule?

US dairy farms grapple with high feed prices, drought

Dairy farmers in California in the United States are facing numerous challenges including high feed prices, inflation and widespread drought [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

Trillions in Afghanistan, US guns in Mexico and banning dowries

United States soldiers assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit guide people during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, where the Taliban took control this week [File: US Marine Corps/Sgt Isaiah Campbell via Reuters]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

Afghanistan airlifts among ‘most difficult’ in history:’ Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Washington [Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo]

Taliban responsible for massacre of nine Hazara men: Amnesty

Taliban fighters are seen standing along the roadside in Ghazni on August 12, 2021 after taking the city [AFP]

As US ‘abandons’ Afghans, military veterans feel anger, confusion

A baby is handed over the perimeter wall of the Kabul airport as the US mounts a desperate evacuation of thousands from the city overrun by Taliban fighters [Omar Haidari/via Reuters]