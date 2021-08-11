Live
Economy|Business and Economy
Bloomberg

As Taliban advance, Afghanistan’s finance minister quits job

The acting finance minister left the country as Kabul grapples with declining revenues, ‘deteriorating security’.

Acting finance minister Khalid Payenda [pictured] tweeted that he was quitting his job [File: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images]
Acting finance minister Khalid Payenda [pictured] tweeted that he was quitting his job [File: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images]
By Eltaf NajafizadaBloomberg
11 Aug 2021

Afghanistan’s acting finance minister Khalid Payenda has resigned and left the country after the Taliban captured key customs posts bleeding the administration of revenue, reinforcing the government’s isolation as the militants make swift gains.

Payenda has “resigned and left the country because Afghanistan is grappling with declining revenues after the takeover of the custom posts,” Finance Ministry spokesman Mohammad Rafi Tabe said in a phone interview Wednesday. “The deteriorating security situation” and traveling to be with his ailing wife abroad, were the other reasons Tabe gave.

It wasn’t immediately clear where Payenda was going to.

The former minister tweeted Tuesday to say he was quitting his post but gave no reasons for it. The deputy minister for customs and revenues, Alem Shah Ibrahimi, will be in charge until a new appointment is announced.

Payenda wasn’t immediately available for comment.

With U.S. and NATO troops slated for a complete exit by Aug. 31, a resurgent Taliban have overrun several provincial capitals in recent days. The militants have also seized several crucial custom posts causing President Ashraf Ghani’s government to lose as much as $30 million in import duties last month alone. The taxes account for about half of Afghanistan’s total domestic revenues, estimated to be about 216.5 billion Afghanis this year.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Delays drive Great Wall Motor to pare India investment: Report

Great Wall saw India as a key market when it kicked off its global expansion [File: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]

Huawei CFO fights extradition as Beijing raises pressure

Meng Wanzhou has been fighting extradition since her arrest in Vancouver at the request of the US two-and-a-half years ago [File: Jimmy Jeong/Bloomberg]

Coinbase warns of upcoming slowdown even as profit jumps

Coinbase has warned it expects trading volumes to be lower in the third quarter than the previous one [File: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg]

China’s anti-corruption watchdog eyes new target: alcohol

In recent weeks China has moved to clamp down on a host of sectors seen as contributing to societal problems [File: Goh Hai Hin/AFP/Getty Images]
Most Read

Afghanistan’s acting finance minister quits, leaves country

It was not immediately clear where Payenda was going to [File: Brendan Smialowski/AFP]

How a convicted criminal can buy a famous English football club

Taliban seizes Afghan borders with Tajikistan, Uzbekistan: Russia

Afghan security forces are struggling to hold off the Taliban&#39;s blistering offensive [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Chinese court jails Canadian for 11 years on spying charges

Canadian businessman Michael Spavor has been jailed for 11 years on spying charges by a Chinese court [File: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]