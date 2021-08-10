Live
Economy|Business and Economy

Profits at Softbank’s Vision Fund impacted by China crackdown

Softbank’s Vision Fund says its thesis that China is a ‘compelling economic opportunity’ remains unchanged.

Masayoshi Son's, pictured, SoftBank has distributed $27bn to its limited partners since inception [File: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg]
Masayoshi Son's, pictured, SoftBank has distributed $27bn to its limited partners since inception [File: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg]
10 Aug 2021

SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund unit on Tuesday posted a 236-billion yen ($2.14bn) profit in the first quarter after gains from listing portfolio companies were offset by falling shares in firms like e-retailer Coupang Inc.

The Japanese conglomerate posted record annual profit in May with executives pointing to a further upside from Vision Fund investments such as Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc and “Uber for trucks” startup Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd.

Those companies listed in New York during the quarter but Chinese regulatory action has subsequently hammered valuations, underscoring SoftBank’s China risk even as the group seeks to reduce dependence on its largest asset, a stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

While the crackdown has affected returns expectations, “our broader thesis in China is unchanged: It’s still a large, growing and compelling economic opportunity,” said Vision Fund Chief Financial Officer Navneet Govil.

The turmoil is clouding the outlook for the group, whose shares have slipped a third from two-decade highs in March amid the completion of a record 2.5 trillion yen buyback. Shares closed up 0.9 percent ahead of earnings.

“Having a large public portfolio introduces volatility but at the same time it allows us to continue to monetise in a very disciplined manner,” said Govil.

More than two-thirds of the first $100bn Vision Fund’s portfolio is listed or exited. SoftBank has distributed $27bn to its limited partners since its inception.

Further upside will come from listings by Indian payments firm Paytm and insurance aggregator Policybazaar as well as Southeast Asian ride-hailer Grab, which is due to go public via a blank-cheque company merger, Govil said. SoftBank is also ramping up investing through Vision Fund 2, to which it has committed $40bn of capital, with the unit making 47 new investments worth $14.2bn made in the April-June quarter alone.

In the first quarter, Vision Fund unit gains included 310 billion yen ($2.8bn) from selling shares in investments, including delivery firm DoorDash Inc and ride-hailer Uber Technologies Inc.

First-quarter group net profit, however, fell 39 percent to 762 billion yen ($6.9bn).

SoftBank has also been betting on publicly listed shares through its SB Northstar trading unit. It held stakes in firms worth $13.6bn at the end of June with the portfolio no longer including Microsoft Corp or Facebook Inc listed three months earlier.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

India mints first crypto unicorn even as doubts remain

The fund infusion took place even as India is pushing back on crypto assets [File: Bloomberg]

Somalia sets up national payments system as it rebuilds country

Somalia has been through decades of political and economic turmoil [File: AFP/Getty Images]

Bayer loses appeal of ruling that its weed killer causes cancer

Bayer inherited the legal roundup over Roundup with its takeover of Monsanto in 2018 [File: Bloomberg]

Philippines sees fastest growth in 30 years even as COVID looms

In the Philippines, the main economic hub around the capital has been under repeated lockdowns to curb the virus [File: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Anti-Muslim slogans raised in Indian capital, suspects in custody

Indian security personnel stand guard near Jantar Mantar observatory in New Delhi [File: EPA]

US envoy heads to Qatar to press Taliban for end to offensive

The Biden administration is determined to stick to its plan to withdraw from Afghanistan by the end of August despite the Taliban&#39;s rapid strategic gains [Karim Jaafar/AFP]

Investigation reveals how football can be used to launder money

OPINION

Who is to blame for Messi’s exit from Barcelona?

Lionel Messi announced he was leaving FC Barcelona on August 8, 2021 [File: Reuters/Albert Gea]