Live
Economy|OPEC
Bloomberg

Oil prices stay volatile amid ongoing OPEC+ clash over output

Without a new deal, OPEC+ is set to keep supply steady in August, further tightening the market.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, have returned some of the production taken offline at the height of the pandemic, but they are struggling to agree on a way forward [File: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, have returned some of the production taken offline at the height of the pandemic, but they are struggling to agree on a way forward [File: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]
By Saket Sundria and Grant SmithBloomberg
7 Jul 2021

Oil prices remained volatile in New York as traders assessed the ongoing impasse among OPEC+ nations over plans to boost output.

West Texas Intermediate futures have been whipsawed as a dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates stymies OPEC+ plans to revive halted supplies. The grade hit a six-year high early Tuesday before easing back. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said U.S. officials have been speaking to both sides, and OPEC+ delegates say consultations continue to seek a compromise.

“Uncertainty seems to prevail after the surprising outcome of the petro-nations’ latest meeting and its inability to agree on the future of their supply deal,” said Norbert Ruecker, head of economics at Julius Baer Group Ltd. in Zurich.

Refiners have reaffirmed their appetite for barrels, with at least five Asian oil processors planning to seek their full contractual volumes from Saudi Arabia, even as the kingdom jacked up prices for August. Companies have been unable to source cheaper alternatives.

Oil has soared in 2021 as the rollout of coronavirus vaccines permits major economies to reopen, spurring a revival in global consumption. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have returned some of the production they took offline at the height of the pandemic, but they’re struggling to agree on a way forward. Without a new deal, they’re set to keep supply steady in August, further tightening the market.

Saudi Aramco increased the official selling price for Arab Light by 80 cents a barrel to $2.70 above the regional benchmark for Asia. That’s the biggest month-on-month gain since January, and suggests the oil giant won’t boost supply next month.

Prices:

WTI for August delivery traded up 0.6% at $73.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 1:42 p.m. London time.It fell 2.4% on Tuesday as a stronger dollar spurred a sell-off across commodities.

Brent for September settlement also rose 0.6% to trade at $74.97 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

  • Prices tumbled 3.4% on Tuesday.
  • Brent’s prompt time spread was 95 cents a barrel in backwardation, a bullish pattern

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is among banks that anticipates a deal will be found. OPEC+ is expected to eventually agree in the coming weeks to increase production by 400,000 barrels a day each month for the rest of 2021, it said in a note.

At the same time, the widening fault lines between the two Gulf allies may induce cartel members to pump more unilaterally, risking a free-for-all that could crash prices. There is potential for a price war, but all involved will try to avoid that, according to ING Group NV.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Space eye: Hubble trouble continues as Webb telescope moves ahead

The James Webb Space Telescope, scheduled to launch in November, is expected to expand upon Hubble Telescope&#39;s 31-year legacy by peering even further into the universe than Hubble ever could. [File: Desiree Stover/NASA via AP]

You could bid on that 101-carat diamond with crypto

While crypto prices frequently rise and fall, auction houses rarely take the brunt of any volatility [File: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg]

Israeli bombardment severely weakened Gaza economy: Report

Artist Saja Moussa draws on broken tiles from her family&#39;s damaged house in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip [File: Adel Hana/AP Photo]

Richard Branson calls his upcoming space flight ‘pinch-me moment’

Richard Branson is competing with fellow tycoons Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in space tourism [File: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated in attack on home

Moïse had faced fierce protests since he took office as president in 2017 [File: Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP]

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse killed in attack: Live

Moïse, who was 53, had ruled by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections [File: Dieu Nalio Chery/AP Photo]

Ethiopia resumes filling mega-dam, infuriating Egypt

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the source of an almost decade-long diplomatic standoff between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan [Reuters]

France: 11 convicted of cyberbullying teen over anti-Islam videos

The teen at the centre of the case, Mila, began posting videos on social media harshly criticising Islam and the Quran in 2020 [Bertrand Guay/AFP]