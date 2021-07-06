Live
Economy|OPEC
Bloomberg

Biden administration ‘encouraged’ by ongoing OPEC talks

The White House press secretary said the administration of United States President Joe Biden had ‘a number of high-level conversations’ with Saudi and UAE officials.

'The president wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump. And so that’s why our team is constantly monitoring gas prices and directly communicating with OPEC parties to get to a deal and allow proposed production increases to move forward,' White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a Tuesday press briefing [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
'The president wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump. And so that’s why our team is constantly monitoring gas prices and directly communicating with OPEC parties to get to a deal and allow proposed production increases to move forward,' White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a Tuesday press briefing [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
By Jordan Fabian and Josh WingroveBloomberg
6 Jul 2021

Biden administration officials are “encouraged” by ongoing OPEC talks and have spoken with officials in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in hopes of reaching an agreement to stem the rise in crude prices, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

“We’re not a party to these talks but over the weekend and into this week, we’ve had a number of high-level conversations with officials in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other relevant partners,” Psaki said Tuesday during a briefing at the White House.

She declined to specify which U.S. officials were involved but signaled that she didn’t expect President Joe Biden to personally make calls.

The U.S. hopes talks will lead to an agreement that “will promote access to affordable and reliable energy,” she said. The impact of talks on gas prices in the U.S. is of interest to the administration, she said.

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, who’s visiting Washington, met with top Defense Department officials on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said without providing details on the talks. Khalid will take part in meetings at the State Department on Wednesday.

“The president wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump. And so that’s why our team is constantly monitoring gas prices and directly communicating with OPEC parties to get to a deal and allow proposed production increases to move forward,” Psaki said.

Crude prices have soared and fluctuated as Saudi Arabia and the UAE spar over a production increase. A stall in talks raises the prospect that either nation could dump their quotas and raise supply. Existing OPEC+ production limits remain in place.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Yellen to press G20 for higher minimum corporate tax rate

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been working with tax-writing committees in the US Congress to include provisions in budget &#39;reconciliation&#39; legislation that align US tax laws with the new international tax goals [File: Greg Nash/Reuters]

Saudi, UAE conflict is just the latest in history of OPEC spats

In the latest OPEC conflict, Saudi Arabia wants to extend remaining OPEC+ cuts until the end of 2022, but the United Arab Emirates wants to defer discussion on extending the pact beyond April 2022 [File: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]

Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI contract, eyes Amazon, Microsoft

The United States Department of Defense, headquartered at the Pentagon (pictured), said in a statement Tuesday that it &#39;has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements&#39; to fill the agency&#39;s &#39;capability gaps&#39; [File: Jason Reed/Reuters]

Weibo, state firm plan to take China’s Twitter private: Report

A deal could value Weibo at over $20bn and see the company eventually relist in China to capitalise on higher valuations, several sources told Reuters news agency [File: Jason Lee/Reuters]
Most Read

Euro 2020 semi-final: Italy vs Spain goes to extra-time

Spain&#39;s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates [Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via Reuters]

Ethiopia resumes filling mega-dam, infuriating Egypt

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the source of an almost decade-long diplomatic standoff between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan [Reuters]

US Republican Rep Greene says ‘no one cares’ about Delta variant

US Republican politician Marjorie Taylor Greene is dismissing the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19 - she led chants of &#39;Fire Fauci&#39; at a Trump rally on June 26 [File: Gaelen Morse/Reuters]

Prominent Dutch crime reporter shot on Amsterdam street

Emergency services were summoned while police searched for suspects [File: Robin Utrecht/ANP via AFP]