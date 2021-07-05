Live
Economy|Business and Economy

Turkey’s inflation hits two-year high with jump to 17.5 percent

Rise in annual inflation in June higher than expected as lira continues to depreciate against US dollar and euro.

People wearing protective masks shop at a local market in Ankara [File: Adem Altan/AFP]
People wearing protective masks shop at a local market in Ankara [File: Adem Altan/AFP]
5 Jul 2021

Turkish annual inflation has jumped to a two-year high of 17.53 percent in June, exceeding a forecast of 17 percent and continuing an extended rise after a brief dip, potentially delaying any interest rate cuts to later in the year.

The month-on-month consumer price reading on Monday was also higher than expected, up 1.94 percent according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, compared with a poll by the Reuters news agency that forecast 1.50 percent.

Inflation, which has remained in double digits for most of the last four years, has been held up by lira depreciation, depleted monetary credibility and a burst of demand as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

The depreciation accelerated when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked a hawkish central bank governor in March, raising worries of earlier-than-expected cuts to the 19 percent policy interest rate.

Analysts said the hot inflation data eased those worries. The lira was virtually unchanged at 8.6825 against the dollar at 08:01 GMT on Monday, compared with Friday’s close of 8.7.

“It very much looks like the central bank’s promise to keep real rates positive will be tested with the headline rate very likely to push through” the 19 percent policy rate, said Tim Ash of BlueBay Asset Management, as quoted by Reuters.

 

In May, inflation unexpectedly dropped to 16.59 percent when price hikes were delayed due to a COVID-19 lockdown. It has otherwise been on an uptrend since last September despite the start of a monetary tightening cycle that month.

The producer price index rose 4.01 percent month-on-month in June for a big annual rise of 42.89 percent. That reflects the currency’s drop of about 17 percent since mid-March, which has raised overall prices for import-dependent Turkey.

Transportation costs soared more than 26 percent year-over-year in June, reflecting higher energy prices, while household goods were up nearly as much, the data showed.

Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Friday that inflation could be higher than expected this month and next, but that monthly moves would not affect its year-end forecast of 12.2 percent, two sources on an investor call said, according to Reuters.

They cited Kavcioglu as saying the bank expected inflation to show a marked fall at the start of the fourth quarter at the latest.

The inflation data make the bank’s year-end forecast “appear very optimistic”, said Ash of BlueBay.

Concerns about political interference in central bank independence have risen after Erdogan, a self-described “enemy” of interest rates, abruptly sacked the last three governors in two years.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from Economy

As stocks smash all records, money managers say: get used to it

A sharp bounce in corporate earnings and strong central bank support are expected to keep the equities rally alive [File: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg]

Hackers behind huge ransomware attack demand $70m

Friday&#39;s ransomware attack is one of the biggest in history [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

Settlement reached to release ship that blocked Suez Canal

The vessel ran aground in the single-lane stretch of the canal on March 23 before it was extracted six days later [File: Bloomberg]

Norwegian fund divests from firms linked to Israeli settlements

Israeli construction cranes and excavators work on new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Kochav Yaakov, near the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank [File: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Most Read

Afghan forces plan counterattack against Taliban in north: Report

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand guard on a roadside check point in Herat, Afghanistan [Jalil Rezayee/EPA]

Collapsed Florida condo demolished, search for victims resumes

The remaining part of the partially collapsed 12-storey Champlain Towers South condo building falls with a controlled demolition on July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Florida [Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP]

UAE at loggerheads with Saudi Arabia about OPEC output caps

The UAE says the OPEC+ proposal to extend production agreement for the entirety of 2022 without raising its production quota is &#39;unfair&#39; [File: Getty Images]
OPINION

Standing up to the US on the Iran deal is not an option

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Rome on June 27, 2021 [Pool via Reuters/Andrew Harnik]