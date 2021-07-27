Live
Economy|Housing

Supply crunch: US homes prices see fastest growth in 17 years

US home prices in May posted their biggest increase since 2004 led by hot housing markets in Phoenix, San Diego and Seattle.

US home prices registered the fastest growth in 17 years in May as a surge in demand for housing outstripped the supply [File: Charles Krupa/AP]
US home prices registered the fastest growth in 17 years in May as a surge in demand for housing outstripped the supply [File: Charles Krupa/AP]
27 Jul 2021

Prices for homes in the United States rose faster in May than they have in 17 years as surging demand for housing outstripped the supply.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released on Tuesday, soared 17 percent in May from a year earlier on top of a 15 percent jump in April.

The May increase was the biggest since August 2004.

The hottest markets were Phoenix – where prices surged 25.9 percent, San Diego – 24.7 percent, and Seattle  – 23.4 percent. All 20 cities reported faster year-over-year growth in May than they did in April.

The US housing market has been hot. Many Americans, tired of being cooped up at home during the pandemic, have traded in apartments and small homes in cities for bigger houses in the suburbs. The Federal Reserve’s easy money policies have also kept mortgage rates near historic lows, pushing up demand for housing.

The supply of houses for sale has been limited, partly because many Americans are reluctant to put their properties on the market and allow would-be buyers to troop through their homes.

But rising prices have pushed many would-be buyers out of the market. The Department of Commerce reported on Monday that sales of new homes fell in June for the third straight month, sliding to the lowest level in more than a year. Last week, the National Association of Realtors reported that sales of previously occupied homes rose in June, snapping a four-month losing streak.

“Price pressures remain very firm and appear ready to stay that way in the months to come,’’ said Matthew Speakman, economist at the real estate firm Zillow. “Indeed, sharply rising prices do appear to have priced out some home shoppers, particularly those looking to enter the market for the first time, and causing fatigue among would-be buyers. But overall demand for homes remains very firm.’’

Source: AP

Related

More from Economy

IMF warns of growing poverty, unrest and geopolitical tensions

Chileans protesting their government&#39;s handling of the growing economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic [File: Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters]

Biden admin to unveil new push for US-Africa business ties

Many US companies had started to eye investments in Kenya given the Trump administration&#39;s talks with Kenya on a bilateral free trade agreement, said president of US Chamber of Commerce&#39;s US-African Business Center [File: Joseph Okanga/Reuters]

Could Chile be heading toward a retirement crisis?

Chileans line up outside a pension administration office to apply for an early withdrawal of a percentage of their pensions to help them ride out the coronavirus recession in downtown Santiago, Chile, on May 3 [File: Esteban Felix/AP Photo]

Private equity firms in China ‘waiting for death’ after new rules

China is looking to ease pressure on children and costs for parents [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Amazon denies accepting Bitcoin, sends it tumbling

Bitcoin&#39;s current price volatility is part of a wider multi-wave correction [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Get ready for biggest criminal trial in Vatican’s modern history

A once-powerful cardinal and nine other people are accused of bleeding the Holy See of tens of millions of dollars in donations through bad investments, deals with shady money managers and apparent favours to friends and family [File: Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]

How the Delta variant changed the course of COVID

[Illustration by Muaz Khory/Al Jazeera]

Explainer: What is the Lambda coronavirus variant?

The Lambda variant of the coronavirus was first detected in Peru in December last year [File: Claudia Morales/Reuters]