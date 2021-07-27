Live
Economy|Financial Markets
Bloomberg

Beijing crackdown sparks record slide in US-listed China stocks

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks 98 of China’s biggest firms listed in the United States, has plunged about 20 percent over the last three trading days, its biggest such drop on record.

China tech-giants including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, NIO Inc and Baidu Inc were among the biggest decliners in New York, all slumping by at least 3 percent [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]
China tech-giants including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, NIO Inc and Baidu Inc were among the biggest decliners in New York, all slumping by at least 3 percent [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]
By Matt TurnerBloomberg
27 Jul 2021

The slump in U.S.-listed Chinese shares accelerated Tuesday, wrapping up another day of losses, as investors shunned the assets amid a broad-based crackdown by regulators in Beijing.

In the span of three trading days, the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index – which tracks 98 of China’s biggest firms listed in the U.S. – has plunged about 20%, its biggest such drop on record. Stocks included in the index have seen $840 billion, or nearly half their collective value, erased since hitting a record high in February.

The gauge was already under pressure after China unveiled sweeping policy changes to the technology sector but the rout deepened as regulators pivoted to also target other industries like online education and property management.

“We do not see a buy-the-dip opportunity. China’s recent regulatory crackdowns are the beginning, not the end, of increased control and command by Chinese leaders,” said David Trainer, chief executive officer of New Constructs, an investment research firm, based in Nashville.

Markets across China slumped on Tuesday as rumors circulated that U.S. funds were dumping Chinese and Hong Kong assets, with analysts warning that gains may be short-lived. Tech-giants including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., JD.com Inc., NIO Inc. and Baidu Inc. were among the biggest decliners in New York, all slumping by at least 3%.

Still, shares of education stocks like TAL Education Group, Gaotu Techedu Inc. and New Oriental Education & Technology Group managed to stage a rebound on Tuesday. All three gained by at least 10%, though they remain lower by an average of 92% on the year. Other companies, including Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. and 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. were also higher as of 2:12 p.m. in New York.

Despite the rebound in some education firms, not everyone’s convinced the selling pressure has abated. “I think it’s kinda of a dead cat bounce,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “It’s way too early to be catching the falling knife,” he added.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Nigeria’s central bank halts sale of $5.7bn to money changers

Nigeria previously banned foreign-exchange sales to money traders in March 2020, to prevent people congregating at bureaus de change at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic [File: Adetona Omokanye/Bloomberg]

Call of Duty publisher staff riled by sexual discrimination suit

Attendees stand next to signage for Activision Blizzard Inc. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 video game during the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. For three days, leading-edge companies, groundbreaking new technologies and never-before-seen products is showcased at E3 [Photographer: Troy Harvey/Bloomberg]

Supply crunch: US homes prices see fastest growth in 17 years

US home prices registered the fastest growth in 17 years in May as a surge in demand for housing outstripped the supply [File: Charles Krupa/AP]

IMF warns of growing poverty, unrest and geopolitical tensions

Chileans protesting their government&#39;s handling of the growing economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic [File: Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters]
Most Read

Amazon denies accepting Bitcoin, sends it tumbling

Bitcoin&#39;s current price volatility is part of a wider multi-wave correction [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Explainer: What is the Lambda coronavirus variant?

The Lambda variant of the coronavirus was first detected in Peru in December last year [File: Claudia Morales/Reuters]

Get ready for biggest criminal trial in Vatican’s modern history

A once-powerful cardinal and nine other people are accused of bleeding the Holy See of tens of millions of dollars in donations through bad investments, deals with shady money managers and apparent favours to friends and family [File: Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]

How the Delta variant changed the course of COVID

[Illustration by Muaz Khory/Al Jazeera]