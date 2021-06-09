Live
Economy|Crypto
Bloomberg

Bitcoin selloff has some analysts calling fall to $20,000

Another painful week for Bitcoin could signal more woes ahead for the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, with some analysts calling $20,000 as a downside target.

Bitcoin has dropped about $30,000 from its April record, roiled by a rebuke from billionaire Elon Musk over the energy it requires as well as a renewed regulatory crackdown in China [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
Bitcoin has dropped about $30,000 from its April record, roiled by a rebuke from billionaire Elon Musk over the energy it requires as well as a renewed regulatory crackdown in China [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
By Eric LamBloomberg
9 Jun 2021

Another bad week for Bitcoin could be a precursor of more pain to come, according to strategists watching the selloff in cryptocurrencies.

Further weakness in its price may bring the $20,000 zone into view as a downside target, according to Oanda Corp., Evercore ISI and Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC. Bitcoin has dropped about 7% this week and was trading at about $34,200 as of 10:16 a.m. in London.

The largest cryptocurrency is “dangerously approaching the $30,000 level” amid growing regulatory fears in the U.S., and “a break of $30,000 could see a tremendous amount of momentum selling,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst with Oanda Corp.

Bitcoin has dropped about $30,000 from its April record, roiled by a rebuke from billionaire Elon Musk over the energy it requires as well as a renewed regulatory crackdown in China. The ability of U.S. authorities to recover a high-profile Bitcoin ransom also dented the idea that it’s beyond government control, which has been an article of faith for some of the coin’s supporters.

Evercore technical strategist Rich Ross and Tallbacken Capital Advisors’ Michael Purves have both flagged the $20,000 area as a potential key level if Bitcoin breaks much lower than where it is now.

Others, however, remain confident about the longer term outlook.

For instance, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Inc. boosted a junk-bond sale to $500 million from $400 million to fund the purchase of more Bitcoin. MicroStrategy has emerged as one of the most bullish public companies on cryptocurrencies. In El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele said the nation has adopted Bitcoin as legal tender.

Still, about a week after Bitcoin’s mid-April all-time high, Tallbacken’s Purves had argued the bullish case looked “highly challenged.”

“How much lower can it go?” Purves asked in his note Tuesday. “The most obvious answer continues to be a complete retracement of the breakout from $20,000 — in other words, back to $20,000.”

Meanwhile, debate is intensifying on how heavily to police cryptocurrencies. Hester Peirce, a commissioner with the Securities and Exchange Commission, said she’s worried about a push toward a more active role by regulators in the crypto market, according to a Financial Times interview.

(Updates markets in the second paragraph.)
–With assistance from Joanna Ossinger.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Biden revokes Trump-era TikTok and WeChat ban orders

The move by the administration of United States President Joe Biden reflects the ongoing concern that Americans’ personal data could be exposed by popular apps tied to China, a chief US economic and political rival [File: Ivan Abreu/Bloomberg]

Oil hits two-year high as doubts gather over Iran’s market return

American travellers are hitting the road as coronavirus restrictions ease and vaccination campaigns ramp up, which means great news for fuel demand [File: Ernest Scheyder/Reuters]

Corporate board diversity census showed Black men lost ground

The census suggests that, until the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd galvanised a national reckoning on systemic racism, attention to racial diversity took something of a back seat to gender equality in United States boardrooms [File: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg]

Olympics: India drops Chinese kit sponsor ahead of Tokyo Games

Flags fly outside the Li-Ning Center in Beijing, China [File: Jason Lee/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Traitors’: Fears of violence grows as Netanyahu clings to power

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of &#39;the greatest electoral fraud in the state&#39;s history&#39; [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Man who slapped Macron ‘subscribes to far-right YouTube channels’

French President Emmanuel Macron gets slapped by a member of the public during a visit in Tain-L&#39;Hermitage, France, in this still image taken from video on June 8, 2021 [BFMTV/ReutersTV via Reuters]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Tiny creature back to life 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze

A bdelloid rotifer feeding on algae and other microorganisms, seen under a microscope [Getty Images]