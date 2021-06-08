Live
Economy|Cybercrime

Pipeline chief to face Congress as US recovers ransom payment

Colonial Pipeline officials have said they saw the $4.4m ransom payment as necessary to restart halted operations as a fuel-shortage crisis gripped the East Coast.

United States Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, pictured centre at a Monday news conference, said the US Department of Justice will continue to 'increase the cost and consequences' of ransomware and other cyber-based attacks [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
United States Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, pictured centre at a Monday news conference, said the US Department of Justice will continue to 'increase the cost and consequences' of ransomware and other cyber-based attacks [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
8 Jun 2021

The chief executive of the massive fuel pipeline hit by ransomware last month is expected to detail his company’s response to the cyberattack and to explain his decision to authorise a multimillion-dollar payment when he testifies before the United States Congress this week.

Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount will face the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday, one day after the US Department of Justice revealed it had recovered the majority of the $4.4m ransom payment the company made in hopes of getting its system back online. A second hearing is set for Wednesday before the House Homeland Security Committee.

Blount’s testimony marks his first appearance before Congress since the May 7 ransomware attack that led Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline, which supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast of the US, to temporarily halt operations. The attack has been attributed to a Russia-based gang of cybercriminals using the DarkSide ransomware variant, one of more than 100 variants the FBI is currently investigating.

The company decided soon after the attack to pay a ransom of 75 Bitcoin, then valued at roughly $4.4m. Though the FBI has historically discouraged ransomware payments for fear of encouraging cyberattacks, Colonial officials have said they saw the transaction as necessary to resume the vital fuel transport business as rapidly as possible.

The operation to seize cryptocurrency paid to the Russia-based hacker group is the first of its kind to be undertaken by a specialised ransomware task force created by the Justice Department under US President Joe Biden. It reflects a rare victory in the fight against ransomware as US officials scramble to confront a rapidly accelerating threat targeting critical industries around the world.

“By going after the entire ecosystem that fuels ransomware and digital extortion attacks — including criminal proceeds in the form of digital currency — we will continue to use all of our resources to increase the cost and consequences of ransomware and other cyber-based attacks,” US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at a news conference announcing the operation.

In a statement Monday, Blount said he was grateful for the FBI’s efforts and said holding hackers accountable and disrupting their activities “is the best way to deter and defend against future attacks of this nature”.

“The private sector also has an equally important role to play and we must continue to take cyber threats seriously and invest accordingly to harden our defenses,” he added.

Cryptocurrency is favoured by cybercriminals because it enables direct online payments regardless of geographical location, but in this case, the FBI was able to identify a virtual currency wallet used by the hackers and recover the proceeds from there, said  FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate. The Justice Department did not provide details about how the FBI had obtained a “key” for the specific Bitcoin address, but said law enforcement had been able to track multiple transfers of the cryptocurrency.

“For financially motivated cybercriminals, especially those presumably located overseas, cutting off access to revenue is one of the most impactful consequences we can impose,” Abbate said.

The Bitcoin amount seized — 63.7, currently valued at $2.3m after the price of Bitcoin tumbled — amounted to 85 percent of the total ransom paid, which is the exact amount that the cryptocurrency-tracking firm Elliptic says it believes was the take of the affiliate who carried out the attack. The ransomware software provider, DarkSide, would have gotten the other 15 percent.

“The extortionists will never see this money,” said Stephanie Hinds, the acting US attorney for the Northern District of California, where a judge earlier Monday authorised the seizure warrant.

Ransomware attacks — in which hackers encrypt a victim organisation’s data and demand a hefty sum for returning the information — have flourished across the globe. Last year was the costliest on record for such attacks. Hackers have targeted vital industries, as well as hospitals and police departments.

Weeks after the Colonial Pipeline attack, a ransomware attack attributed to REvil, a Russian-speaking gang that has made some of the largest ransomware demands on record in recent months, disrupted production at Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s largest meat processing company.

The ransomware business has evolved into a highly compartmentalised racket, with labour divided among the provider of the software that locks data, ransom negotiators, hackers who break into targeted networks, hackers skilled at moving undetected through those systems and exfiltrating sensitive data — and even call centres in India employed to threaten people whose data was stolen to pressure for extortion payments.

Source: AP

Related

More from Economy

Sales of Tesla EVs made in China surged 29 percent in May

Tesla has endured a spat of bad publicity in China lately, but that didn&#39;t appear to dent demand for its vehicle in China last month [File: Bloomberg]

Kim said to unveil ‘tangible change’ plan for North Korea economy

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has shown unusual candor in addressing the North’s economic problems in recent political speeches, saying that the country was facing its &#39;worst ever&#39; situation due to COVID-19, sanctions and heavy flooding last summer that decimated crops [File: KCNA via Reuters]

Biden administration ‘strike force’ to combat unfair trade

President Joe Biden holds up a silicon wafer during a CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain Resilience [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

Inside the battle to save Canada’s ancient, old-growth forests

Hundreds of activists have flocked to Canada&#39;s west coast to try to save a forest of gigantic strands of western red cedar and yellow cedar trees, some of which are estimated to be between 800 and 2,000 years old [Brandi Morin/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Macron slapped in face during walkabout in southern France

Macron is widely expected to seek re-election in next year&#39;s presidential elections and surveys show him with a narrow lead over far-right leader Marine Le Pen [File: Francois Mori/AP Photo]

UN court upholds Ratko Mladic’s war crimes, genocide convictions

Bosnian Muslim women watch a television broadcast of the final verdict of former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic, in the Srebrenica-Potocari Genocide Memorial Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Canada: ‘An act of mass murder perpetuated against Muslims’

People gather at a makeshift memorial at the scene where a man driving a pick-up truck ran over a Muslim family in what police say was a hate crime [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]