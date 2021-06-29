Live
Economy|Internet

Seeing stars? Musk says SpaceX ready to spend $30B on Starlink

Starlink, an array of low-orbit satellites offering high-speed, low-latency connectivity, is already offering a trial service and aims to cover the world starting in August, Tesla CEO and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk told the Mobile World Congress.

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, speaking via video link before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, said investment costs before Starlink achieves fully positive cash flow are around $5bn to $10bn [File: Nacho Doce/Reuters]
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, speaking via video link before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, said investment costs before Starlink achieves fully positive cash flow are around $5bn to $10bn [File: Nacho Doce/Reuters]
29 Jun 2021

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that his Starlink venture was growing quickly as he forecast total investment costs in the satellite internet business at between $20bn and $30bn.

Without disclosing details, he also said Starlink has “two quite significant partnerships with major country telcos” that could help the SpaceX division plug the gaps in fifth-generation mobile and cellular networks.

The Tesla Inc CEO and founder of SpaceX, a rocket ship venture that seeks to colonise Mars, said investment costs before Starlink achieves fully positive cash flow would be $5bn to $10bn.

“It’s a lot, basically,” Musk said in a video interview from California with the Mobile World Congress, the telecoms industry’s largest annual gathering, which is being held in Barcelona.

Starlink, an array of low-orbit satellites offering high-speed, low-latency connectivity, is already offering a trial service and aims to cover the world, except for the north and south poles, starting in August, Musk said.

It has more than 1,500 satellites aloft and is operating in about a dozen countries, adding more every month, with Musk forecasting that total customer numbers would reach half a million over the next 12 months, from 69,000 now.

Some analysts question whether satellite internet can be a viable business model because it mainly targets remote areas, where there may not be enough people able to pay the high tariffs needed to recoup the investment costs.

Musk said he was talking to possible partners as a number of countries require operators to provide rural coverage as conditions of their 5G licences.

He also said if telecom operators have cellular stations in remote regions, they can use Starlink to allow them to connect to core networks.

The rapid spread of wireless and terrestrial broadband, along with high prices, were significant factors in killing previous Low-Earth-Orbit satellite ventures.

Starlink is selling terminals for half price, Musk said, adding that he expects to bring down terminal costs from over $1,000 to $300-500 in the next 12 months.

“If we succeed in not going bankrupt, then that’ll be great, and we can move on from there,” he said.

Starlink faces competition from a number of players including Amazon.com Inc subsidiary Kuiper and OneWeb – a collapsed satellite operator rescued by the British government and India’s Bharti Enterprises.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

US agency orders autonomous vehicle makers to report crashes

The United States&#39; National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered automakers to report any crashes involving fully autonomous vehicles or partially automated driver-assist systems, saying that the crash data will help it look for potential safety defects [File: Ross D Franklin/AP Photo]

Walmart launches low-priced own brand analog insulin in US

Produced in partnership with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, Walmart&#39;s new diabetes products are intended for use by patients with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, Walmart said [File: Edgard Garrido/Reuters]

Workplace gains elusive for highly educated UK minorities

Second-generation Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Black Caribbean men and women in the United Kingdom are all more likely to be highly educated than their white-majority counterparts, but they face overall lower levels of employment, found a report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

United bets big on premium flyers with its biggest jet order ever

United Airlines&#39; plans signal its intention to step up competition with Delta Air Lines and American Airlines Group for premium-seat customers, who demand more creature comforts and typically generate an outsize portion of industry profits [File: Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Slimmer Kim prompts ‘heartbreak’ in North Korea

Kim Jong Un at a Workers&#39; Party meeting on February 8, left, and June 15, 2021. North Korean state TV broadcast a comment from a citizen expressing concern at his weight loss [Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP]

Tigray forces regain ground, say ceasefire declaration a ‘joke’

The conflict in Tigray has dragged on for nearly eight months [File: Ben Curtis/AP Photo]

Taliban fighters launch attack on Afghanistan’s Ghazni

Afghan Commando forces armoured convoy leaves toward the front line, at the Ghorband District, Parwan Province Afghanistan June 29, 2021 [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

South Africa’s third COVID wave could be the worst yet

South Africa accounts for close to 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths on the continent, with 60,038 officially recorded fatalities so far [Denis Farrell/AP Photo]