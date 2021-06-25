Live
Economy|Oil and Gas

Oil climbs to highest since 2018 on demand growth, OPEC+ caution

Global benchmark Brent futures closed at $76.18 while United States West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $74.05 – the highest closes for both since October 2018.

As oil prices rise, all eyes are on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies - together called OPEC+, and due to meet on July 1 to discuss further easing of their output cuts from August onwards [File: Richard Carson/Reuters]
As oil prices rise, all eyes are on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies - together called OPEC+, and due to meet on July 1 to discuss further easing of their output cuts from August onwards [File: Richard Carson/Reuters]
25 Jun 2021

Oil prices climbed to their highest since October 2018 on Friday, putting both benchmarks up for a fifth week in a row on expectations that demand growth will outstrip supply and OPEC+ will be cautious in returning more crude to the market from August onwards.

Global benchmark Brent futures rose 62 cents, or 0.8 percent, to settle at $76.18 a barrel, while United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 75 cents, or 1.0 percent, to $74.05.

Those were the highest closes for both benchmarks since October 2018 and put both contracts up over 3 percent for the week.

“Crude prices rallied on an improving demand outlook and over expectations the market will remain tight as OPEC+ is likely to only deliver a small boost to output at the July 1st ministerial meeting,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

All eyes are on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies – together called OPEC+, and due to meet on July 1 to discuss further easing of their output cuts from August.

“The producer group has ample space to boost supply without derailing the drawdown in oil stocks, given the rosier demand outlook,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

On the demand side, the key factors OPEC+ will have to consider are strong growth in the US, Europe and China, bolstered by coronavirus vaccine roll-outs and economies reopening, according to analysts who said this was countered by rising COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in other places.

The prospect of sanctions on Iran being lifted and more of its oil hitting the market anytime soon has dimmed, with a US official saying serious differences remain over a range of issues over Tehran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

The lack of an interim agreement between the United Nations nuclear watchdog and Iran on the monitoring of atomic activities is a serious concern that has been communicated to Tehran, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

Iran has not responded to the UN nuclear watchdog on extending a monitoring agreement that expired overnight, the agency said on Friday, hours after Washington warned that not prolonging it would harm efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“If an Iran agreement is not reached by July 1, we anticipate OPEC+ returning to month-by-month quota setting and announcing a modest production increase for August at its meetings next week,” analysts at ClearView Energy Partners LLC said in a report.

Meanwhile, the number of US oil rigs, an early indicator of future output, fell by one to 372 this week, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. Despite that small decline, the rig count gained 13 in June – its 10th monthly rise – and increased 48 in the second quarter, its third consecutive quarterly rise.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Lebanon reduces critical fuel subsidies amid petrol crisis

Motorbike drivers wait to get fuel at a petrol station in the suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, which is in the throes of an unprecedented economic and political crisis [Aziz Taher/Reuters]

‘I will get answers’: John McAfee’s widow blames US for his death

Speaking to reporters in Barcelona, Spain, Janice McAfee said that her late husband&#39;s last words were &#39;I love you and I will call you in the evening&#39;, adding that she does not believe he was suicidal [Albert Gea/Reuters]

Didi’s epic US IPO marred by China crackdown, cash burn worries

Didi, the scrappy upstart that defeated Uber Technologies Inc in 2016 before embarking on an ambitious international expansion, aims to raise as much as $4bn in New York [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

US High Court says COVID aid goes to Alaska Native corporations

Congress included $8bn for tribes in a 2020 COVID-19 relief package - the court ruling means Alaska Native corporations will get a share of that money (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Most Read

Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in Floyd murder: Live updates

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin and his defence lawyer Eric Nelson attend closing arguments during Chauvin&#39;s trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 19, 2021, in this image taken from video [File: Pool via Reuters]

Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid rift with UK

A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet flies during the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, above Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2018 [File: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters]

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for George Floyd murder

In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, right, accompanied by defense attorney Eric Nelson, addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin&#39;s sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis [Court TV via AP, Pool]

Rescuers focus on survivors, 159 missing in Miami condo collapse

Rescue workers searching through the rubble for survivors [Lynne Sladky/AP Photo]