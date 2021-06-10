Live
Economy|Football

Qatar’s beIN Media renews UEFA broadcast rights deal for MENA

The deal also includes new rights to broadcast UEFA’s premium women’s football competition.

Qatar's beIN Media Group will exclusively broadcast the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) competitions in Arabic, English and French across all 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) until 2024 [File: Naseem Zeitoon/Reuters]
Qatar's beIN Media Group will exclusively broadcast the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) competitions in Arabic, English and French across all 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) until 2024 [File: Naseem Zeitoon/Reuters]
By Al Jazeera Staff
10 Jun 2021

Qatar’s beIN Media Group said on Thursday that it has struck a three-year renewal deal that will see its flagship sports network, beIN Sports, retain exclusive broadcast rights to UEFA’s premium club football competitions across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The deal includes broadcast rights to three Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) contests – the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Europa Conference League – as well as new rights to UEFA’s premium women’s football competition, the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

“This is another major rights deal for UEFA securing significant funds for the European football pyramid,” Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA’s marketing director, said in a news release.

“We are delighted to extend our trusted partnership with beIN MEDIA GROUP, whose sports network in MENA is second-to-none in its quality of programming and broadcasting innovation. We are also delighted for the UEFA Women’s Champions League to have such an important platform of exposure,” Epstein added.

Under the deal, beIN will exclusively broadcast the UEFA competitions in Arabic, English and French across all 24 countries in Middle East and North Africa.

The agreement extends UEFA and beIN’s 12-year partnership in the region. Already, beIN is the exclusive broadcaster of UEFA’s national team football tournaments, including Euro 2020, Euro 2024, the Nations League and all European qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

“European football excites and inspires fans like no other sport across the MENA region – and there is simply no better broadcaster in the world to bring UEFA’s content to fans, families and households across the Arab world,” Richard Verow, chief sports officer of beIN Media Group, said in a press statement.

“We look forward to continuing to provide the very best of world sport to our valued subscribers across this region, starting with the incredible spectacle of UEFA EURO 2020 starting next week,” Verow added.

The acquisition of UEFA Women’s Champions League rights by beIN will anchor its beInspired broadcast portfolio and corporate commitment to give a global platform to talent and voices that have been historically underexposed by major media.

The beIN Media Group distributes and produces myriad sport, entertainment and major international events across five continents, 43 countries and in 11 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and the MENA region.

The company’s flagship sports network, beIN Sports, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster, while its film studio MIRAMAX holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from Economy

G7 summit: Biden, Johnson to reaffirm bond but tensions simmer

Biden, right, is concerned that UK-EU tensions could undermine the Good Friday Agreement [EPA]

The US is banking on G7 summit to revitalise transatlantic ties

&#39;Mount Recyclemore&#39; is an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay in Cornwall, where western leaders are meeting to discuss myriad challenges, from fending off autocratic governments and global warming to the lingering coronavirus pandemic and unbalanced trade relations [File: Tom Nicholson/Reuters]

Paytm, Infosys offer India help in COVID vaccine bookings: Report

3D-printed small toy figurines, a syringe and a vial labelled &#39;COVID-19 vaccine&#39; are seen in front of the India flag in this illustration [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

China passes law to counter foreign sanctions

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) arrives for the closing session of the Chinese People&#39;s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on March 10, 2021 [File: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/ Reuters]
Most Read

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian officers in ‘undercover op’

Mourners carry the body of Tayseer Issa, who was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]

India sees biggest spike in COVID deaths after state revises toll

Multiple funeral pyres for COVID victims burn at the Ghazipur crematorium in New Delhi [File: Amit Sharma/AP]

‘Traitors’: Fears of violence grows as Netanyahu clings to power

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of &#39;the greatest electoral fraud in the state&#39;s history&#39; [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]