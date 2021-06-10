Live
Economy|Cybercrime

Meat company JBS paid $11M to hackers in ransomware attack

JBS CEO said the decision to pay the ransom was difficult but necessary to prevent potential risk to customers.

JBS said the vast majority of its facilities were operational at the time it made the payment, but it decided to pay in order to avoid any unforeseen issues [File: Jim Urquhart/Reuters]
JBS said the vast majority of its facilities were operational at the time it made the payment, but it decided to pay in order to avoid any unforeseen issues [File: Jim Urquhart/Reuters]
10 Jun 2021

The world’s largest meat processing company says it paid the equivalent of $11m to hackers who broke into its computer system late last month.

Brazil-based JBS SA said on May 31 that it was the victim of a ransomware attack, but Wednesday was the first time the company’s United States division confirmed that it had paid the ransom.

“This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally,” said Andre Nogueira, the CEO of JBS USA. “However, we felt this decision had to be made to prevent any potential risk for our customers.”

JBS said the vast majority of its facilities were operational at the time it made the payment, but it decided to pay in order to avoid any unforeseen issues and ensure no data was exfiltrated.

The FBI has attributed the attack to REvil, a Russian-speaking gang that has made some of the largest ransomware demands on record in recent months. The FBI said it will work to bring the group to justice and it urged anyone who is the victim of a cyberattack to contact the bureau immediately.

The attack targeted servers supporting JBS’s operations in North America and Australia. Production was disrupted for several days.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice announced it had recovered most of a multimillion-dollar ransom payment made by Colonial Pipeline, the operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline.

Colonial paid a ransom of 75 Bitcoin – then valued at $4.4m – in early May to a Russia-based hacker group. The operation to seize cryptocurrency reflected a rare victory in the fight against ransomware as US officials scramble to confront a rapidly accelerating threat targeting critical industries around the world.

It wasn’t immediately clear if JBS also paid its ransom in Bitcoin.

JBS said it spends more than $200m annually on IT and employs more than 850 IT professionals globally.

The company said forensic investigations are still ongoing, but it doesn’t believe any company, customer or employee data was compromised.

Source: AP

Related

More from Economy

CDC advisers to review heart inflammation link to mRNA COVID jabs

The median age of people with myocarditis or pericarditis following the first dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine was 30, and 24 among the second-dose cases [File: Alisha Jucevic/Bloomberg]

Inflation watch: US consumers hit with more price rises in May

Rising inflation is a burden for consumers - especially low-wage earners, because it erodes their purchasing power and eats up a larger portion of their disposable income [File: Pat Wellenbach/AP]

Qatar’s beIN Media renews UEFA broadcast rights deal for MENA

Qatar&#39;s beIN Media Group will exclusively broadcast the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) competitions in Arabic, English and French across all 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) until 2024 [File: Naseem Zeitoon/Reuters]

G7 summit: Biden, Johnson to reaffirm bond but tensions simmer

Biden, right, is concerned that UK-EU tensions could undermine the Good Friday Agreement [EPA]
Most Read

Solhan massacre exposes failure to tackle Sahel crisis

Burkina Faso&#39;s Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire gestures during a visit at the site of the attack in the village of Solhan, [Burkina Faso Prime Minister&#39;s Press Service/Handout via Reuters]

‘Traitors’: Fears of violence grows as Netanyahu clings to power

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of &#39;the greatest electoral fraud in the state&#39;s history&#39; [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian officers in ‘undercover op’

Mourners carry the body of Tayseer Issa, who was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]