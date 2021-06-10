Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg

CDC advisers to review heart inflammation link to mRNA COVID jabs

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a total of 216 cases of heart inflammation after the first dose of an mRNA shot, and another 573 cases after the second dose.

The median age of people with myocarditis or pericarditis following the first dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine was 30, and 24 among the second-dose cases [File: Alisha Jucevic/Bloomberg]
The median age of people with myocarditis or pericarditis following the first dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine was 30, and 24 among the second-dose cases [File: Alisha Jucevic/Bloomberg]
By Riley GriffinBloomberg
10 Jun 2021

U.S. public health advisers will meet to discuss a potential link between Covid-19 shots that use messenger RNA technology and heart inflammation after hundreds of vaccinated people experienced a condition called myocarditis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will gather on June 18 to discuss an increase in reported cases of the condition, particularly among adolescents and young adults. Covid vaccines made by Moderna Inc. and partners Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s use mRNA technology.

Since April, the CDC has seen a spike in reports of myocarditis along with pericarditis, an inflammation of the membrane around the heart. The cases, while rare, have occurred mostly in male teens and young adults.

The CDC has identified a total of 216 cases of heart inflammation after the first dose of an mRNA shot, and another 573 cases after the second dose. The median age of people with myocarditis or pericarditis following the first dose was 30, and 24 among the second-dose cases. There were 475 cases identified among those under the age of 30.

Most patients have responded well to treatment and rest, according to the agency, and more than 8 in 10 have had full relief from their symptoms. The agency is further examining the cases by age.

About 130 million Americans have received the full two-dose regimen of one of the two authorized mRNA vaccines. Many teenagers have now received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was cleared for adolescents 12 and older on May 10.

“We’re still learning about the rates of myocarditis and pericarditis,” Tom Shimabukuro, a safety expert of CDC’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, said Thursday in a Food and Drug Administration panel meeting. “As we gather more information we’ll begin to get a better idea of the post-vaccination rates and hopefully be able to get more detailed information by age group.”

Shimabukuro said the U.S. data is consistent with findings from Israel’s vaccinated population.

”It’s hard to deny that there’s some event that seems to be occurring,” said Cody Meissner, head of the Pediatric Infectious Disease Division at Tufts Medical Center, at the FDA’s advisory committee meeting on Thursday.

 

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Meat company JBS paid $11M to hackers in ransomware attack

JBS said the vast majority of its facilities were operational at the time it made the payment, but it decided to pay in order to avoid any unforeseen issues [File: Jim Urquhart/Reuters]

Inflation watch: US consumers hit with more price rises in May

Rising inflation is a burden for consumers - especially low-wage earners, because it erodes their purchasing power and eats up a larger portion of their disposable income [File: Pat Wellenbach/AP]

Qatar’s beIN Media renews UEFA broadcast rights deal for MENA

Qatar&#39;s beIN Media Group will exclusively broadcast the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) competitions in Arabic, English and French across all 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) until 2024 [File: Naseem Zeitoon/Reuters]

G7 summit: Biden, Johnson to reaffirm bond but tensions simmer

Biden, right, is concerned that UK-EU tensions could undermine the Good Friday Agreement [EPA]
Most Read

Solhan massacre exposes failure to tackle Sahel crisis

Burkina Faso&#39;s Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire gestures during a visit at the site of the attack in the village of Solhan, [Burkina Faso Prime Minister&#39;s Press Service/Handout via Reuters]

‘Traitors’: Fears of violence grows as Netanyahu clings to power

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of &#39;the greatest electoral fraud in the state&#39;s history&#39; [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian officers in ‘undercover op’

Mourners carry the body of Tayseer Issa, who was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]