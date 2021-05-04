Live
Economy|Fossil Fuels

Saudi Aramco has stellar first quarter, as profits soar by 30%

Saudi Aramco profits soared by 30 percent in the first quarter of the year, as COVID-ravaged economies spring back to life and revive oil demand.

Aramco confirmed it would deliver on a promised dividend payout of $18.75bn for its shareholders this quarter, nearly all of which goes to the Saudi government [File: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
4 May 2021

Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday its profits soared by 30 percent in the first quarter of the year, compared with last year, riding on the back of higher crude oil prices. The results come as some of the world’s biggest economies are clawing their way out of recession and easing restrictions amid vaccine rollouts against COVID-19.

The company’s financial results show a net income of $21.7bn for the first three months of the year, compared with the same period in 2020 when Aramco’s earnings plunged to $16.7bn as the early effects of the coronavirus pandemic were beginning to dramatically drive down global demand for oil. Brent crude plummeted to about $20 a barrel at its lowest point last year.

The Saudi Arabian Oil Co said the increase in profits primarily reflects the impact of higher crude oil prices, which have averaged approximately $60 a barrel in recent months. Prices have steadily climbed amid increased global demand for crude and disciplined cuts to production by producers to balance the market.

Aramco produced some 9.2 million barrels a day in 2020, compared with a current average of 8.6 million barrels a day for the first quarter of 2021.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed in an interview last week there are talks to sell a 1 percent stake of Aramco to a leading global energy company [File: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]
The company confirmed it would deliver on a promised dividend payout of $18.75bn for its shareholders this quarter, or what amounts to $75bn a year. Nearly all of that payout goes to the Saudi government, which owns more than 98 percent of the company, with the remaining 1.7 percent trading on the Saudi stock market.

The payout, however, exceeds Aramco’s current cash flow of $18.3bn. Aramco saw its full-year profits nearly halved in 2020 to $49bn, down from $88bn in 2019 and $111bn in 2018.

Still, the Saudi company remains one of the world’s most valuable companies.

Aramco’s higher earnings will come as welcome relief to the Saudi government, which continues to rely heavily on the company’s barrels of oil for revenue.

Aramco, which produces all of the kingdom’s oil and gas, is central to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s (MBS) efforts to diversify the economy. The prince intends to transfer ownership of Aramco to the country’s sovereign wealth fund and use the earnings for investments abroad and locally with the aim of spurring new sectors and generating millions of new jobs for Saudi youth.

Aramco’s Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said the first-quarter earnings are a sign that “better days are coming”.

“While some headwinds still remain, we are well-positioned to meet the world’s growing energy needs as economies start to recover,” he said.

The company noted in its earnings report that while vaccination programmes around the world to combat COVID-19 are encouraging development, the pandemic is far from over.

The company recently announced a $12.4bn deal to sell leasing rights over its oil pipelines to a consortium of investors led by EIG Global Energy Partners. The sale is aimed at raising money to maintain Aramco’s dividend commitment to shareholders.

MBS revealed in an interview last week there are talks to sell a 1 percent stake of Aramco to a leading global energy company. While he did not reveal further details, speculation has swirled around potential buyers from China, which is the world’s largest importer of oil.

Source: AP
