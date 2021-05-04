Live
Economy|Business and Economy
Bloomberg

EU wants a faster rollout of its green and digital plans: Report

EU plans to boost cross-border initiatives in areas such as hydrogen, sustainable transport, 5G corridors and blockchain.

The EU can expedite big cross-border projects by simplifying rules [File: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg]
The EU can expedite big cross-border projects by simplifying rules [File: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg]
By 
Ewa Krukowska
Bloomberg
4 May 2021

Europe is seeking a faster roll-out of innovative projects across several countries that will help the region’s fight against climate change and accelerate the digital transformation.

The European Union’s regulatory arm is considering tools to boost cross-border initiatives in areas such as hydrogen, sustainable transport, 5G corridors and blockchain, according to a draft industrial strategy seen by Bloomberg News. Plans to join forces under the EU economic recovery package have already been signaled by a number of member states, the European Commission said in the document, due to be published on Wednesday.

“The Commission is assessing options for an effective mechanism to accelerate the implementation of such multi-country projects, enabling notably possible combination of Member States and EU financing,” it said. “The enforcement of competition rules, in particular state aid rules, will ensure that public funds for the recovery do not replace but trigger additional private investments.”

The EU has made green and digital the two pillars of its recovery plan, aiming to strengthen its leadership in the global fight against climate change, boost innovation and reduce dependence on imports of critical materials.

The bloc can help expedite big cross-border projects by simplifying permitting procedures, aiding research and help drive private investment. Under its flagship multi-country battery project, more than a dozen countries were given the green light to give at least 6.1 billion euros ($7.35 billion) in public aid to companies from Tesla Inc. to Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.

The draft for the revised industrial strategy also envisages the following steps to accelerate the green shift in the coming months:

  • Renewed strategy on sustainable finance and a draft law on sustainable corporate governance.
  • Proposal to impose a carbon price on imports of emissions-intensive goods through the co-called Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.
  • Proposal on European approach to Carbon Contracts for Difference as part of a planned revision of the EU Emissions Trading System.
  • Measures to support the uptake of corporate renewable Power Purchase Agreements.
Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

UK and India announce $1.4bn private sector investments

The deal is expected to create more than 6,500 jobs in Britain [File: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters]

Hong Kong economy bounces back but recovery seen as uneven

The pandemic continues to weigh on consumer spending and tourism in Hong Kong [File: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg]

The wealth and philanthropy of Melinda and Bill Gates

Bill and Melinda Gates at an event in New York in 2018 [File: Ludovic Marin/AFP]

NRA is ‘poster child of bankruptcy in bad faith,’ lawyer argues

United States Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale is holding the Dallas trial on whether to dismiss the National Rifle Association's filing, appoint a trustee to run the group while it’s in bankruptcy or appoint an examiner to look into the New York attorney general's allegations of corruption and mismanagement in its top ranks [File: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years together

Bill, the billionaire founder of Microsoft, and Melinda, an author and businesswoman, announced their decision to separate after 27 years of marriage in a statement tweeted from their personal accounts [File: Elaine Thompson/AP Photo]

India tops 20m COVID cases, expert warns ‘horrible’ weeks ahead

A COVID-19 patient sits connected to oxygen supply inside the emergency ward of a hospital in New Delhi [Rebecca Conway/Getty Images]

In arms race for air superiority, Russia challenges US hegemony

Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team fly in formation during a rehearsal for an airshow in Krasnoyarsk, Russia [File: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters]

‘GET THE F*** OUT’: Filipino diplomat fumes over China incursions

China has refused repeated calls from the Philippines to withdraw the boats, and tensions have intensified as Manila steps up maritime patrols in the area [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]