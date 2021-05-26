Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg

EU demands AstraZeneca pay millions for failing to deliver doses

A Belgian court is weighing EU claims that there’s an emergency situation that merits an order for the drugmaker to deliver 20 million more COVID-19 shots than it has promised so far by the end of June.

AstraZeneca’s supply contract with the European Union came into focus after it delivered just 30 million coronavirus vaccine doses in the first quarter, compared with an original target of 120 million [File: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg]
AstraZeneca’s supply contract with the European Union came into focus after it delivered just 30 million coronavirus vaccine doses in the first quarter, compared with an original target of 120 million [File: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg]
By Aoife WhiteBloomberg
26 May 2021

The European Union attacked AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine supply “failure” and demanded millions of euros in penalties if the company can’t meet an urgent order for more doses in the latest round of a bitter legal dispute over alleged broken promises by the drugmaker.

At a hearing that kicked off on Wednesday, a Belgian court is weighing EU claims that there’s an emergency situation that merits an order for the drug maker to deliver 20 million more shots than it has promised so far by the end of June.

The company should pay a fine of 10 euros ($12) a day for overdue vaccines if it can’t comply, a lawyer for the European Commission said in the Brussels Court of First Instance on Wednesday.

The delay in supplying vaccines jeopardizes the health of millions of EU citizens, Fanny Laune, a lawyer representing the EU’s executive, said. “We have to vaccinate quickly and widely to bring the mortality rate down, without the AstraZeneca vaccines we cannot.”

Astra’s supply contract with the EU came into focus after it delivered just 30 million doses in the first quarter, compared with an original target of 120 million. The company blamed the shortfall on difficulties producing the vaccine at European plants. The EU has insisted the company should have relied on British facilities, raising questions over Astra’s separate deal with the U.K.

The same court will examine later this year whether Astra violated the terms of its contract. Another lawyer for the EU, Rafael Jafferali told judges earlier that the company hadn’t tried to use all its production facilities to meet the EU order and the company’s record so far is “obviously a failure.” It was “flagrant” that the company had exported some 50 million doses outside of the EU, mostly to the U.K. and Japan, at the same time.

U.K. Deal

The EU wants the court to demand Astra to deliver a further 90 million doses by the end of June, 20 million more than it currently plans to hand over by that date, to reach the 120 million target. The EU is also asking for 180 million doses by the end of September, to fulfill the full contract of 300 million doses ordered last year.

Europe had a slow start in vaccinating its 448 million population, partly due to uncertainties over vaccine supplies, hampering efforts to reopen economic activity after the coronavirus pandemic forced the region into an unprecedented downturn last year.

Aside from the dispute over deliveries, Astra’s vaccine has been mired in controversy in Europe over alleged clotting side effects, which have led some EU members to limit its use to specific age groups. The European Medicines Agency has warned doctors to check on patients who may be vulnerable to clots.

The EU has been turning to Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE for an additional 1.8 billion vaccines.

AstraZeneca’s lawyer, Hakim Boularbah, argued that the company made it clear to the EU that manufacturing a new vaccine was fraught with uncertainties. The contract includes a provision that the company would not be liable for any delay, he said.

The drugmaker doesn’t sell its shot for profit, but the prospect of a long legal battle with 27 governments raises the risk of litigation costs and damage payments.

The Brussels Court of First Instance could decide within a month on the EU’s request for order to supply the contested vaccines.

Nearly half of EU adults have now received at least one shot of a vaccine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

US Republicans ready a new infrastructure counteroffer for Biden

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading the Republicans&#39; infrastructure negotiations, is sounding cautiously optimistic about striking a deal [File: Greg Nash/Pool via Reuters]

Climate landmark: Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut emissions

Milieudefensie director Donald Pols, right, celebrates the outcome of the verdict in the court case of Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of the Friends of the Earth environmental organization, against Shell in The Hague, Netherlands on Wednesday [Peter Dejong/AP]

Amazon agrees to buy iconic MGM film studio for $8.45BN

It is unusual for Amazon to spend big on acquiring a legacy business like Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) [File: AP Photo]

Amazon shareholder meeting: Push to put an hourly worker on board

A demonstrator wears a protective mask during a failed Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) drive to unionise Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, the United States [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Ireland recognises Israel’s ‘de facto annexation’ of Palestine

Pro-Palestinian protesters seen on O&#39;Connell Street, Dublin, during a Rally for Palestine on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland [Artur Widak/ Getty Images]

Lukashenko defends Belarus flight diversion, denounces critics

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994 and relentlessly stifled dissent in the country [Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus/Handout via Reuters]

Yoga guru in crosshairs with India’s doctors over COVID remarks

Baba Ramdev performs yoga on the banks of the Ganges River in the northern town of Haridwar [File: Sunil Kataria/Reuters]

Blinken visits Egypt, Jordan to support Israel-Hamas ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke to Israeli and Palestinian Authority officials to support an Israel-Gaza ceasefire. [File: Alex Brandon/Reuters]