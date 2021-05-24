Live
Economy|Entertainment
Bloomberg

Amazon deal to acquire MGM movie studio could come Tuesday

The agreement would bring a vast library of MGM movies and shows to Amazon, including the James Bond, Pink Panther, RoboCop and Rocky franchises, as well as films such as, The Silence of the Lambs.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, currently owned by hedge funds including Anchorage Capital Group, has been seen as a takeover target for years, but was never able to close a sale before [File: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg]
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, currently owned by hedge funds including Anchorage Capital Group, has been seen as a takeover target for years, but was never able to close a sale before [File: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg]
By Kelly Gilblom and Liana BakerBloomberg
24 May 2021

Amazon.com Inc. is poised to announce an acquisition of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer movie studio as soon as Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, marking the e-commerce giant’s biggest push yet into Hollywood.

Amazon is in talks to pay almost $9 billion for the business, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The discussions — first reported last week — could still fall apart, and it’s possible that the price or timing changes.

The agreement would bring a vast library of movies and shows to Amazon, which operates the Prime Video streaming service. MGM’s catalog includes the James Bond, Pink Panther, RoboCop and Rocky franchises, as well as films such as “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Amazon declined to comment, while MGM didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

MGM, currently owned by hedge funds including Anchorage Capital Group, has been seen as a takeover target for years, but was never able to close a sale before. The company made a fresh push last year, when it reportedly hired advisers to seek offers.

The studio also has sought other ways to wring money from its movies. It held talks with Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc. about taking its new James Bond film directly to streaming, people familiar with the matter said last year. The studio opted to stick with a theatrical release for the film, which debuts in the U.S. on Oct. 8.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that an MGM-Amazon deal could come as soon as this week.

At roughly $9 billion, the MGM takeover would be Amazon’s biggest acquisition since it agreed to buy Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion. But it’s not the first sign that the company is willing to spend big on media. The company shelled out about $11 billion on content for its streaming video and music services last year alone. And it agreed to pay about $1 billion a year on NFL rights.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

China to show ‘zero tolerance’ towards commodities hoarders

China&#39;s push to rein in surging metals prices rippled across markets - with steel dropping as much as six percent and iron ore tumbling by close to the daily limit - before prices steadied [File: Allison Farrand/Bloomberg]

Israeli businesses register $368M in losses during Gaza violence

People walk by a residential building covered with Israeli flags in Ramat Gan, Israel, after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip last week. The Manufacturers&#39; Association of Israel said about 10 percent of workers stayed home in areas closer to the commercial hub of central Israel during the Israel-Palestine conflict [File: Oded Balilty/AP Photo]

International aviation industry roiled by Belarus jet diversion

Some European airlines immediately began avoiding Belarus airspace, a key route for long-haul flights between Western Europe and Asia, after Belarus forced a Ryanair plane carrying dissident journalist Roman Protasevich to land in Minsk and arrested him [File: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo]

AMLO urges US not to downgrade Mexico’s air safety rating

The United States government is preparing to downgrade Mexico&#39;s aviation safety rating - and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (pictured) objects, Reuters news agency reported [File: Henry Romero/Reuters]
Most Read

Why Belarus risked the wrath of the world to arrest an activist

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has ruled since 1994, a year before Protasevich was born [File: Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo/via AP]

‘A war declaration’: Palestinians in Israel decry mass arrests

Israeli police say some 1,550 Palestinian citizens of Israel have been arrested since May 9 [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
OPINION

What Trevor Noah gets wrong about Palestine

It should be as obvious to South Africa-born US comedy show host Trevor Noah as it is to his countrymen what an anti-apartheid, freedom struggle looks like [File: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo]

China crackdown forces crypto mining operators to end operations

China lost its position as a global crypto trading centre after it banned crypto exchanges in 2017 [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]